Jammu And Kashmir Accounts For 35% Of UAPA Arrests In India

MHA data shows 3,662 arrests in J&K, highest in nation, out of 10,440 total, but just 23 convictions; UP leads with 222 convictions amid 2,805 arrests, sparking debates on UAPA's misuse against dissent.

Sedition, PSA and UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir
Sedition, PSA and UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir
Summary
Summary of this article

  • J&K recorded 3,662 UAPA arrests (35% of India’s 10,440 total, 2019-23), the highest in the country.

  • Conviction rate in J&K under 1% (only 23 cases), lowest nationally.

  • Rights groups slam low convictions and prolonged detentions as evidence of UAPA misuse in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir accounted for 35% of all arrests under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) across India from 2019 to 2023, with 3,662 individuals detained out of a national total of 10,440, according to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The figures, shared in response to a query by Congress MP Shafi Parambil, reveal a stark disparity in convictions: only 23 in J&K against those 3,662 arrests—a rate below 1%—while Uttar Pradesh topped convictions with 222 out of 2,805 arrests, per MHA Minister of State Nityanand Rai.

Annual breakdowns underscore J&K's dominance: 227 of 1,948 national arrests in 2019; 346 of 1,321 in 2020; 645 of 1,621 in 2021; 1,238 of 2,636 in 2022; and 1,206 of 2,914 in 2023, representing 42% that year alone. UP followed with 1,122 arrests in 2023, while Assam (154), Manipur (130), and Meghalaya (71) also saw spikes; J&K comprised 98% of UT arrests. Nationally, convictions rose from 34 in 2019 to 118 in 2023, but the overall 3.2% rate fuels criticism from rights groups over prolonged detentions without trial.

Amnesty International and PUCL decried UAPA as a "tool to silence dissent," citing high-profile J&K cases like journalist Fahad Shah's 2022 arrest for "terrorist" links via poetry. MHA defended it as essential for "sovereignty and security," noting only two quashings from 2018-2022. As J&K's post-Article 370 security landscape evolves, the data reignites calls for reforms amid 2024's 2,914 arrests.

