Jammu And Kashmir Accounts For 35% Of UAPA Arrests In India

Jammu and Kashmir accounted for 35% of all arrests under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) across India from 2019 to 2023, with 3,662 individuals detained out of a national total of 10,440, according to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The figures, shared in response to a query by Congress MP Shafi Parambil, reveal a stark disparity in convictions: only 23 in J&K against those 3,662 arrests—a rate below 1%—while Uttar Pradesh topped convictions with 222 out of 2,805 arrests, per MHA Minister of State Nityanand Rai.