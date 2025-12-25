What's Happened So Far In VHT 2025-26: Kohli, Rohit And 22 Centuries

22 centuries were scored across Round 1 matches
Multiple List A and Vijay Hazare records were broken
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and young stars dominated headlines
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 hit the ground running on 24 December 2025, kicking off India’s elite domestic List A season with high-octane cricket across all groups. With 38 teams battling it out in the Elite and Plate sections, Round 1 delivered big totals, record chases, and standout individual performances that have already shaped the early narrative of this year’s competition.
In terms of team performances, the points table after Round 1 shows a few intriguing leaders and runners-up shaping up in their respective pools. In Elite Group D, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka registered wins to top the standings, while Andhra Pradesh and Services are yet to get off the mark.
Across Group C, Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab made strong starts, and in Group B, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Baroda, and Bengal currently hold the early advantage. On the Plate side, Bihar heads the group after a thumping victory that broke records.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Points Table
Elite Group A
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Kerala
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.9
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.02
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.98
|4
|Karnataka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.455
|5
|Jharkhand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.455
|6
|Rajasthan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.98
|7
|Puducherry
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2.02
|8
|Tripura
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2.9
Elite Group B
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.68
|2
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.489
|3
|Baroda
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.276
|4
|Bengal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.203
|5
|Vidarbha
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.203
|6
|Assam
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.276
|7
|Chandigarh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.489
|8
|Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.68
Elite Group C
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Mumbai
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.05
|2
|Himachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.9
|3
|Punjab
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.02
|4
|Goa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.638
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.638
|6
|Maharashtra
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.02
|7
|Uttarakhand
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.9
|8
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3.05
Elite Group D
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Delhi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.005
|2
|Gujarat
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.631
|3
|Railways
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.843
|4
|Saurashtra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.206
|5
|Odisha
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.206
|6
|Haryana
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.843
|7
|Services
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.631
|8
|Andhra
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2.005
Plate Group
|Pos
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Bihar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.94
|2
|Meghalaya
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.58
|3
|Manipur
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.116
|4
|Nagaland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-0.116
|5
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1.58
|6
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-7.94
Speaking of records, Round 1 wasn’t short on fireworks. A remarkable 22 centuries were scored across all matches on opening day, underscoring how flat pitches and aggressive batting have dominated early action.
Some of the most eye-catching innings included:
Vaibhav Suryavanshi recorded a 36-ball hundred for Bihar, one of the fastest in List A history, and helped his side post an astonishing 574/6, the highest team total ever in 50-over cricket.
Sakibul Gani smashed a 32-ball century, becoming the fastest Indian centurion in List A cricket.
Ishan Kishan went on to make a 33-ball ton, another rapid assault early in the tournament.
Beyond these young guns, veterans also left their mark. Virat Kohli scored 131 for Delhi, showcasing his return to domestic one-day cricket in commanding fashion. Rohit Sharma followed suit with a brilliant 155 for Mumbai, making it a star-filled opening round for fans across the cricketing world.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 1: Other Notable Records
Youngest List A centurion: At just 14 years and 272 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a List A hundred, resetting the age benchmark.
Six-hitting first: Bihar’s innings saw two batters clear the ropes 10 or more times each, a first-ever occurrence in men’s List A cricket.
Three tons in one innings: Bihar also became the first team to have three centurions in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy innings.
Fastest List A 150: Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a 150 in just 59 balls, the quickest in men’s List A history, going past AB de Villiers’ long-standing record.
Most expensive bowling spell: Mibom Mosu conceded 116 runs in nine overs, the most runs ever given away by a bowler in men’s List A cricket.
Kohli’s List A landmark: Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 16,000 List A runs, achieving the feat in just 330 innings.
Highest Vijay Hazare chase: Karnataka pulled off a record chase of 413, the highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history.
Odisha record: Swastik Samal’s double hundred turned into Odisha’s highest-ever individual List A score.
Fielding milestone: Vignesh Puthur created history by taking six catches in a men’s List A match, a first for the format.
Rohit’s 150+ record: Rohit Sharma logged his ninth 150-plus List A score, moving level with David Warner for the most such knocks.
Veteran century: Rohit also emerged as the second-oldest centurion in Vijay Hazare Trophy history at 38 years and 238 days.