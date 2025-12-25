When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Play Next Vijay Hazare Trophy Match?

After an exciting Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 opener, fans await Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s next Round 2 clash, with anticipation soaring across cricket circles

Delhi's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
  • Virat Kohli scored a commanding 131 for Delhi in Round 1

  • Rohit Sharma smashed 155 for Mumbai in the opener

  • All eyes now on their Round 2 Vijay Hazare Trophy games

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 began with a bang as Round 1 delivered high-scoring games, commanding batting performances, and clear early statements from several heavyweight teams. With the group stage now underway, the opening round helped set the rhythm of the tournament, giving fans a glimpse of which sides look primed for a deep run.

Beyond the results, Round 1 also reignited interest in the domestic circuit thanks to the presence of India’s biggest names. With the first set of matches wrapped up, the focus has quickly shifted to Round 2 fixtures and the availability of marquee players. Unsurprisingly, the biggest question doing the rounds is simple: when will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play next in the Vijay Hazare Trophy?

When Will Virat Kohli Play Next Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Match?

Virat Kohli made an instant impact in Round 1 while turning out for Delhi, producing a polished 131 off 101 balls in a successful chase against Andhra Pradesh. Kohli’s innings was vintage ODI batting, controlled early, ruthless once set, and played a decisive role as Delhi overhauled a stiff target with room to spare.

Following that statement knock, Kohli is expected to feature again when Delhi take the field in Round 2. Delhi's second clash of the tournament is against Gujarat on December 26 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru. With no immediate international commitments forcing rest, Delhi are likely to continue riding on his form and experience. If selected, Round 2 should offer another opportunity for Kohli to build momentum and spend valuable time in the middle during the 50-over format.

When Will Rohit Sharma Play Next Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Match?

Rohit Sharma was equally emphatic in Round 1, smashing a commanding 155 for Mumbai against Sikkim. Opening the innings, Rohit dominated from the outset, mixing clean power with trademark timing to put the contest beyond reach early and underline his comfort in the domestic one-day setup.

Mumbai are scheduled to play their Round 2 fixture on December 26 against Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, and Rohit is widely expected to be part of that game unless workload management dictates otherwise. After a blistering start to the campaign, all eyes will be on whether Rohit can carry that form into Round 2 and continue setting the standard for the rest of the tournament.

