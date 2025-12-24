Andhra Vs Delhi Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: DEL Opt To Field First - Check Playing XIs

Delhi have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Andhra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Gropu D clash. Virat Kohli has been included in Delhi's playing XI

Outlook Sports Desk
Andhra Vs Delhi Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: DEL Opt To Field First
Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match Photo: BCCI
  • Delhi face Andhra in one of the opening fixtures of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

  • Delhi have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Virat Kohli included in Delhi's playing XI

Delhi have elected to field first after winning the toss in their Elite Group D clash against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, aiming to exploit early bowling conditions and chase a target later in the day.

The side features some high-profile names, including Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, who add experience and firepower to a balanced Delhi batting lineup. With the pitch expected to offer consistent bounce and assistance early on, Delhi’s bowlers will look to make early inroads and put pressure on Andhra’s top order.

Andhra, led by Nitish Kumar Reddy, will look to build a competitive total after negotiating a testing opening spell. The home side’s squad includes experienced campaigners such as Srikar Bharat, Ricky Bhui, and young talent Shaik Rasheed, who have been key contributors in domestic cricket.

Andhra Vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update

Delhi have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Andhra Vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs

Andhra (Playing XI): Srikar Bharat(w), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy(c), Saurabh Kumar, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, K S Narasimha Raju, Tripurana Vijay, Satyanarayana Raju, SDNV Prasad

Delhi (Playing XI): Arpit Rana, Priyansh Arya, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini

Andhra Vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming

Andhra Vs Delhi live streaming isn't available as there are only two matches which is being live streamed, Pondicherry vs Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh.

