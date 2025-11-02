Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

The suspects, identified as Owais Farooq and Ahsan Fayaz Leilu, both residents of Old Town in Baramulla, were nabbed by a specialized team from the R S Pura police station in Jammu district

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Owais Farooq and Ahsan Fayaz Leilu, two absconders wanted since 2020 under UAPA, in Baramulla after a five-year manhunt driven by intelligence and surveillance.

  • The duo faced charges in an FIR filed in 2020 involving terror-related unlawful activities; both are now in judicial custody for further interrogation.

  • The operation underscores enhanced counter-terrorism efforts in the region, with police vowing no safe haven for fugitives amid ongoing crackdowns.

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two long-time absconders wanted in a high-profile case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Baramulla district on Saturday. The duo, who had evaded capture for five years, was apprehended through meticulous surveillance and intelligence operations, underscoring the relentless pursuit of terror-related fugitives in the region.

The suspects, identified as Owais Farooq and Ahsan Fayaz Leilu, both residents of Old Town in Baramulla, were nabbed by a specialized team from the R S Pura police station in Jammu district. According to a police spokesperson, the arrests followed a tip-off and coordinated raids based on reliable intelligence inputs. "The accused had been on the run since the registration of the FIR in 2020, but our persistent efforts and technical surveillance finally led to their capture," the spokesperson stated, adding that both individuals are now in judicial custody pending further interrogation.

The case traces back to 2020, when an FIR was lodged at the local police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent UAPA provisions. The charges stem from alleged involvement in unlawful activities linked to terror networks, though specific details of the offenses remain classified to avoid compromising ongoing investigations. Sources indicate the duo's prolonged absconding period involved attempts to disrupt security operations in the Kashmir Valley, prompting a multi-agency manhunt across Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Richa-Deepti Aim Fiery Finish|IND-W 268/5 (46)

  2. India Vs South Africa Final: Mandhana Goes Past Mithali To Score Most Runs In Single Women's World Cup Edition

  3. Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From T20I: See Stats, Records For New Zealand

  4. India Vs Australia Match Report, 3rd T20I: IND Beat AUS By 5 Wickets, Level Series 1-1

  5. India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Rishabh Pant, Lower-Order Take Hosts To Fighting Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's Rising Unemployment Rate: Is It Economics Or Governance At Fault?

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  4. Elections 2025: NDA Promises Growth, INDIA Vows Welfare— Which Is The Winning Blueprint For Bihar?

  5. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

  5. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start