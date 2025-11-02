Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Owais Farooq and Ahsan Fayaz Leilu, two absconders wanted since 2020 under UAPA, in Baramulla after a five-year manhunt driven by intelligence and surveillance.
Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two long-time absconders wanted in a high-profile case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Baramulla district on Saturday. The duo, who had evaded capture for five years, was apprehended through meticulous surveillance and intelligence operations, underscoring the relentless pursuit of terror-related fugitives in the region.
The suspects, identified as Owais Farooq and Ahsan Fayaz Leilu, both residents of Old Town in Baramulla, were nabbed by a specialized team from the R S Pura police station in Jammu district. According to a police spokesperson, the arrests followed a tip-off and coordinated raids based on reliable intelligence inputs. "The accused had been on the run since the registration of the FIR in 2020, but our persistent efforts and technical surveillance finally led to their capture," the spokesperson stated, adding that both individuals are now in judicial custody pending further interrogation.
The case traces back to 2020, when an FIR was lodged at the local police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent UAPA provisions. The charges stem from alleged involvement in unlawful activities linked to terror networks, though specific details of the offenses remain classified to avoid compromising ongoing investigations. Sources indicate the duo's prolonged absconding period involved attempts to disrupt security operations in the Kashmir Valley, prompting a multi-agency manhunt across Jammu and Kashmir.