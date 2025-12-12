Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

Thailand and Cambodia continue their battle for the fifth day Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul saying he will be reaching out to the American president Donald Trump to speak about the fighting. Meanwhile Cambodian news outlet The Khmer Times has reported that fresh attacks were carried out by Thailand in Cambodian districts in the early hours of Friday, December 12, 2025. TKT also reported shelling from Thailand in the Phnom Khaing and An Ses districts of Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province. So far, no new casualties have been reported.

December 2025 Cambodia Thailand fighting
A family arrives to take refuge at Chonkal in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia after fleeing from home following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
Thailand airstrikes Cambodia 2025
A Thai police officer splashes water to control fire at a house which, Thai local security forces say, was damaged by a Cambodian artillery strike in Surin province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Wason Wanichakorn
Cambodia-Thailand border dispute
Evacuees dry clothes on paddy hay as they take refuge at Chonkal in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia after fleeing homes following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
2025 Cambodia-Thailand border clash
An overview of tents as evacuated people take refuge in Batthkoa primary school in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia after fleeing homes following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
Cambodia-Thailand border clash 2025
An evacuated young girl collects food in a tent as she takes refuge in Batthkoa primary school in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia after fleeing home following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
Thailand Cambodia conflict
Yong evacuees help other evacuees to carry donation at Batthkoa Buddhist pagoda in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia after fleeing from home following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
casualties Cambodia Thailand conflict
Evacuated people lie on beds at a medical health center as they take refuge in Batthkoa primary school in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia after fleeing homes following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
Thailand Cambodia war 2025
Evacuees receive donation as they take refuge in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia after fleeing from home following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
Poipet border crossing status
A police officer controls the traffic as evacuees head to take refuge at Batthkoa primary school in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia after fleeing from home following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
Preah Vihear temple dispute
A woman plays with a dog as she takes refuge at Chonkal district in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia after fleeing from home following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
Thai Cambodian border tension
A sick man, left, is helped his balance by his wife, right, taking him to the hospital as they take refuge in Koak Kroal's Buddhist pagoda, Siem Reap province, Cambodia after fleeing from home following a fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
Ta Muen Thom temple conflict
People sit next to a Buddha statue as they take refuge in Koak Kroal's Buddhist pagoda, Siem Reap province, Cambodia after fleeing from home following a fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
Sisaket Surin border clashes
Thai residents cover in a shelter in Buriram province, Thailand. | Photo: AP/Sakchai Lalit
border clashes Southeast Asia
Young boys sleep in a mosquito net as they take refuge at Wat Chroy Neangoun's Buddhist pagoda in Siem Reap province, Cambodia after fleeing from home following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
displaced civilians Thailand Cambodia border
People prepare breakfast as they take refuge at Wat Chroy Neangoun's Buddhist pagoda in Siem Reap province, Cambodia after fleeing from home following fighting between Thailand and Cambodia over territorial claims. | Photo: AP/Heng Sinith
