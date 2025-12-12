Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day
Thailand and Cambodia continue their battle for the fifth day Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul saying he will be reaching out to the American president Donald Trump to speak about the fighting. Meanwhile Cambodian news outlet The Khmer Times has reported that fresh attacks were carried out by Thailand in Cambodian districts in the early hours of Friday, December 12, 2025. TKT also reported shelling from Thailand in the Phnom Khaing and An Ses districts of Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province. So far, no new casualties have been reported.
