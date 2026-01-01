Gabon 2-3 Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-26: CIV Beat GAB In Dramatic Fashion
Bazoumana Touré scored in stoppage time as defending champion Ivory Coast recovered from a two-goal deficit to beat Gabon 3-2 in the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday. Christopher Opéri crossed for Touré to head in the winner as Les Éléphants staged a dramatic comeback to finish top of Group F, just ahead of Cameroon, by virtue of scoring a goal more than the Indomitable Lions. Five-time winner Cameroon also came from behind to beat Mozambique 2-1 in the other group game.
