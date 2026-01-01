Gabon 2-3 Ivory Coast, AFCON 2025-26: CIV Beat GAB In Dramatic Fashion

Bazoumana Touré scored in stoppage time as defending champion Ivory Coast recovered from a two-goal deficit to beat Gabon 3-2 in the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday. Christopher Opéri crossed for Touré to head in the winner as Les Éléphants staged a dramatic comeback to finish top of Group F, just ahead of Cameroon, by virtue of scoring a goal more than the Indomitable Lions. Five-time winner Cameroon also came from behind to beat Mozambique 2-1 in the other group game.

AFCON 2025: Gabon vs Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast's Evann Guessand scores during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
AFCON 2025: Ivory Coast vs Gabon
Ivory Coast's Bazoumana Touré scores during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Gabon vs Ivory Coast
Gabon's Guelor Kanga is challenged by Ivory Coast's Emmanuel Agbadou during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Ivory Coast vs Gabon
Gabon's Mario Lemina is challenged by Ivory Coast's Oumar Diakité during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match: Gabon vs Ivory Coast
Uganda's Isaac Muleme and Ivory Coast's Emmanuel Agbadou compete for a header during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match: Gabon vs Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast players celebrate after Jean-Philippe Krasso scores during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26: Gabon vs Ivory Coast
Gabon's goalkeeper Demba Anse Ngoubi makes a save during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26: Gabon vs Ivory Coast
Gabon's Denis Bouanga is challenged by Ivory Coast's Armel Zohouri as he scores a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Gabons Denis Bouanga celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, in Marrakech, Morocco.
Gabon's Denis Bouanga celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Gabon vs Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26
Gabon's Guelor Kanga celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations group F soccer match between Gabon and Ivory Coast, in Marrakech, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
