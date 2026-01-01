Melbourne Renegades Vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025–26: Get toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information for match No. 18 on Thursday, January 1 at Marvel Stadium

  • Melbourne Renegades face Sydney Sixers in Match No. 18 of the Big Bash League 2025–26 at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

  • The Renegades are on a two-match losing streak after winning their season opener, with both defeats coming against Hobart Hurricanes

  • Sydney Sixers won the toss and have opted to field

Melbourne Renegades face Sydney Sixers in Match No. 18 of the Big Bash League 2025–26 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on January 1. The Sixers hold a clear head-to-head advantage over the Renegades in BBL history.

The Renegades arrive on a two-match losing streak after opening their campaign with a 14-run victory. Both defeats have come against defending champions Hobart Hurricanes, with the side failing to defend their totals.

Sydney Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, have endured a mixed start to the season. Narrow last-over defeats in their first two games were followed by a commanding 47-run win over Sydney Thunder, before a seven-wicket loss in their most recent outing after batting first.

Melbourne Renegades Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers have won the toss and have opted to field first against Melbourne Renegades.

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Babar Azam, Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe(w), Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Ben Dwarshuis, Joel Davies, Ben Manenti, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Peake, Matthew Spoors, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland(c), Andrew Tye, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Behrendorff

Melbourne Renegades Vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

