Mohammad Rizwan is a Pakistani international cricketer who is the current vice-captain of the Pakistan cricket team in T20I cricket and captain of the Pakistan Super League franchise Multan Sultans. He is a wicket-keeper batsman. He was one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 2021. He was also the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2021. He also led the Multan Sultans to victory in the Pakistan Super League 2021. He played for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League from 2016 to 2017, and for Karachi Kings from 2018 to 2020, and as of 2023 captains Multan Sultans. He captains Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in domestic cricket.

In 2008-2009 season, he made his first class debut with Peshawar. In 2014-2015, Rizwan played for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He kept wicket for Pakistan A in the five limited-overs matches against Kenya in December 2014.

In April 2018, he was named the vice-captain of Punjab’s squad for the 2018 Pakistan Cup. In March 2019, he was named as the captain of Federal Areas squad for the 2019 Pakistan Cup.

In September 2019, Rizwan was named as the captain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the 2019-2020 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament. In October 2019, he was named the player of the tournament in the 2019-20 National T20 Cup. He was retained by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the 2020-21 domestic season, both as a player and captain of the team. In December 2021, he was signed by Sussex to play County Championship and T20 cricket in 2022.

Rizwan made his ODI debut for Pakistan against Bangladesh in 2015. He made his Twenty20 International debut for Pakistan in the same series. He made his Test debut for Pakistan against New Zealand in 2016.

In August 2018, he was one of the 33 players awarded a central contract for the 2018-2019 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board. He captained the Pakistan’s team in the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

In November 2019, Rizwan was recalled to the Pakistan team against Sri Lanka. He was also selected against Australia later in that year.

In December 2020, Rizwan was named as the captain of Pakistan’s Test side for the first match against New Zealand. In the 3rd T20I series against New Zealand, Rizwan scored his career best.

In February 2021, in Pakistan’s series against South Africa, Rizwan scored his first century in Test Cricket against South Africa.

In September 202, he was named in Pakistan’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In October 2023, Rizwan scored an unbeaten century against Sri Lanka when Pakistan successfully chased a mammoth total of 345 in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.