Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Name 17-Man Squad; Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Left Out

Pakistan at Asia Cup 2025: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are among the big names to miss out on Pakistan's squad for the UAE Tri-Series and Asia Cup

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
File photo of the Pakistan national cricket team. Photo: File
  • Pakistan named a 17-man squad for the Asia Cup 2025 with Salman Ali Agha as captain

  • Veterans Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were left out as younger players like Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz were included

  • Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on 12 September

Pakistan have announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. The squad, led by T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, features several younger stars, while key veterans Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have been left out.

Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Salman Mirza, and Sufyan Moqim are some of the younger members who have been named in the squad, entrusted with delivering results for a Pakistan team struggling for results in recent times. Rising star Abrar Ahmed has also returned to the squad.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead Pakistan’s pace attack, joined by seasoned bowlers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf. Opener Fakhar Zaman, recently back from a hamstring injury, has been named in the team.

The Men in Green will play a T20 tri-series in Sharjah ahead of the Asia Cup. They will face Afghanistan and the UAE between 29 August and 7 September, using it as preparation for the upcoming tournament.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 journey will start with an opening match against Oman on 12 September, followed by a high-voltage clash against India on 14 September – although there have been calls to boycott the match.

Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Published At:
