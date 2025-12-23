Greta Thunberg Arrested At Pro-Palestinian Protest In London

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested under the UK's Terrorism Act, Reuters has reported.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Greta Thunberg, 22, climate activism and pro-palestine
Greta Thunberg, 22, has been in the crosshairs of the law several times for her climate activism and political views File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

Greta Thunberg is a Swedish climate activist.

Apart from addressing the issue of climate change, Thunberg has also spoken up against the war in Palestine.

The 22-year-old was arrested, reportedly, for attending a pro-Palestine event and holding a sign that said, "I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide."

British police arrested Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in London on Tuesday at a pro-Palestinian protest, UK-based campaign group Prisoners for Palestine said.

It said Thunberg was arrested under the Terrorism Act for holding a sign that said "I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide". The British government has proscribed Palestine Action as a terrorist group.

A City of London spokesperson said two other people had been arrested for throwing red paint at a building.

Prisoners for Palestine, which supports some detained activists who have gone on hunger strike, said the building had been targeted because it was used by an insurance firm which they said provided services to the British arm of Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems.

The insurance company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Thunberg, 22, became prominent after staging weekly climate protests in front of the Swedish parliament in 2018.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg - null
Dutch Police Detains Climate Activist Greta Thunberg At Demonstration In Hague

BY AP

Related Content
Related Content

Last year, she was cleared of a public order offence in Britain as a judge ruled police had no power to arrest her and others at a protest in London the year before.

She was detained along with 478 people and expelled by Israel in October after joining an activist convoy of vessels, the Global Sumud Flotilla, that attempted to reach Gaza with aid supplies. Israel has consistently denied genocide allegations.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Sneh Rana Gets Chamari Athapaththu| SL-W 90/3 (14)

  2. VHT 2025-26 Big Preview: How Well Do You Know India's National One-Day Championship?

  3. Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match

  4. Rohit Sharma Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Mumbai Vs Sikkim VHT Match

  5. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

  2. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  3. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. Assam On High Alert After Fresh Unrest In Bangladesh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  5. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Conferred Saudi Arabia’s Highest Civilian Honour

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser