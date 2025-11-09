‘We’ll Keep Sailing, Resisting’: Freedom Flotilla Captain Madeleine Habib On Standing With Palestine

A

I do feel very strongly about having a sense of social responsibility. I feel like if your eyes have been opened and you’ve seen the suffering or the horrors that people face, it’s very difficult to close your eyes again. So once you’re aware of the brutality that’s going on in Palestine it just brings out something in you that makes you want to address the situation and do what you can to improve it. The Palestinian people have an undeniable right to their territorial waters. They deserve a sea corridor, just as any other coastal nation does. Yet Gaza has been under a naval blockade for over seventeen years.

There have been numerous flotillas which have attempted to break this siege and we will continue to try to break this siege until the people of Palestine have the right to their waters. Yes, I have been kidnapped by the Israeli forces before and this time too we knew that there was a chance that we would be intercepted, but that’s not enough to stop us. I mean, we shouldn’t be too easily put off just because we know that there’s a potential barrier there. We’ll keep sailing, keep resisting, and keep standing with the Palestinian people to show the rest of the world that the actions of a few committed civilians can actually change the status quo.