Aid Flotilla Bound For Gaza Intercepted By Israeli Military, Greta Thunberg Among Activists

Organizers declared a state of emergency as one ship, Alma, was encircled and communications were disrupted.
Israel labelled the flotilla a provocation, while Spain defended it as a humanitarian mission and pledged protection for its citizens.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, attempting to reach the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, was intercepted and boarded by Israeli vessels on Wednesday. The flotilla of 47 boats, carrying more than 500 activists and humanitarian supplies for Gaza, vowed to “continue undeterred.”
“Multiple vessels of Global Sumud Flotilla – notably Alma, Sirius, Adara – were illegally intercepted and boarded by Israeli Occupation Forces in international waters,” Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) said in a statement.
“In addition to the boats confirmed to be intercepted, live-stream coverage and communication has been lost with multiple other boats. We are diligently working to account for all participants and crew,” GSF said.
“Despite interception of a few vessels, the Global Sumud Flotilla is 70 nautical miles away from the Gaza coastline and will continue undeterred,” GSF added.
GSF, on Telegram, stated that Israel was employing “active aggression” against some of the flotilla’s other vessels, saying one vessel was “deliberately rammed at sea” while two others were targeted with water canons.
Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed that vessels were “safely stopped” and the passengers were being “transferred to an Israeli port.”
“Greta and her friends are safe and healthy,” the ministry said on X, referring to Greta Thunberg, a Swedish activist.
Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations said those who “tried to enter Israeli territory illegally” would be deported immediately after the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.
“We will not allow any PR stunt approaching an active war zone to violate our sovereignty,” he posted to X.
Gaza flotilla under pressure
“We’ve detected 20+ unidentified vessels on our radar, just 3 nautical miles ahead of our fleet. This may signal a potential naval blockade. But let it be clear: we will not be intimidated by threats, harassment, or efforts to protect Israel’s illegal siege on Gaza,” the Global Sumud Flotilla had said in a post on Instagram.
Organisers declared a state of emergency on board, bracing for an Israeli attempt to halt the mission. One of the boats, Alma, was reportedly encircled by Israeli ships, while communication links from several other vessels were cut.
The flotilla, which set sail in late August, also has onboard Mandla Mandela—grandson of Nelson Mandela—and several European lawmakers.
“Every minute we advance a little more,” said Thiago Ávila, one of the flotilla leaders.
The convoy carried symbolic humanitarian supplies for Palestinians and was sailing in international waters north of Egypt on Wednesday afternoon when it entered what activists described as a “danger zone” or “high risk zone.”
This is an area where Israel had previously intercepted boats attempting to breach its blockade.
Activists said that overnight, two Israeli warships aggressively approached the flotilla, circling two boats, including the Alma and the Sirius, while jamming communications and disabling live cameras. “It was an intimidation act. They wanted us to see them,” said activist Lisi Proença, who was on board the Sirius.
Israel dismisses flotilla as a provocation
Israel and other governments had urged the activists to halt their voyage.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described the flotilla as a provocation, warning participants to stop and send aid through established channels. “It is not too late,” he wrote on X.
Israel insists that the Global Sumud Flotilla redirect its cargo via “safe” humanitarian pathways into Gaza and has accused some participants of ties to Hamas, while providing little evidence to the allegations.
European reactions divided
Spain and Italy, whose naval vessels accompanied parts of the flotilla’s journey, also urged the activists to turn back. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned late Tuesday that the mission risked undermining U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent peace proposal for Gaza.
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, however, defended the activists. “We must remember it is a humanitarian mission that wouldn’t be taking place if the Israeli government had allowed for the entry of aid,” he said, adding that Spaniards on board would receive full diplomatic protection. “They present no threat nor danger to Israel,” he emphasized.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the interception of the Gaza flotilla, calling it an “international crime” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace proposal as “a peace plan with people already dead from starvation.”
“The free trade agreement with Israel is denounced immediately,” Petro wrote on X. “The entire Israeli diplomatic delegation in Colombia is leaving.”
Earlier Wednesday, Israel’s foreign ministry said its navy had contacted the flotilla and “asked them to change course.”
“Israel has informed the flotilla that it is approaching an active combat zone and violating a lawful naval blockade,” the ministry stated in a post on X.