Will The Latest US Peace Plan Work?

Is a Gaza peace plan in the offing? US President Donald Trump seems to think so. Steve Witkoff, the US Middle East envoy has been working on it for the last few weeks. The 21 point proposal prepared by the Americans, with detailed inputs from Israel was presented by Trump to Arab and Muslim leaders he met in New York two days ago. Reports from the UN headquarters indicate that Arab leaders and ministers involved in the discussion are hopeful that the plan could work and is accepted by Hamas leadership now ready to free the remaining Israeli hostages.