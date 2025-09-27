Will The Latest US Peace Plan Work?

Reports from the UN headquarters indicate that Arab leaders and ministers involved in the discussion are hopeful that the plan could work and is accepted by Hamas leadership now ready to free the remaining Israeli hostages.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Peace Plan
Israel PM Netanyahu's Win Gives US Peace Plan Better Chance, Says Donald Trump Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- President Trump presented a 21-point Gaza peace proposal, prepared with Israeli inputs, to Arab and Muslim leaders.

- Details on financing Gaza’s reconstruction remain unclear, and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to reject a two-state solution, casting doubt on the plan’s viability.

- Arab leaders have warned the US that Israel’s aggressive actions risk undermining the Abraham Accords. The outcome now hinges on Trump’s upcoming meeting with Netanyahu in Washington.

Is a Gaza peace plan in the offing? US President Donald Trump seems to think so. Steve Witkoff, the US Middle East envoy has been working on it for the last few weeks. The 21 point proposal prepared by the Americans, with detailed inputs from Israel was presented by Trump to Arab and Muslim leaders he met in New York two days ago. Reports from the UN headquarters indicate that Arab leaders and ministers involved in the discussion are hopeful that the plan could work and is accepted by Hamas leadership now ready to free the remaining Israeli hostages.

Tony Blair, a former British prime minister, has also been roped in to help and set up an interim authority that would take care of Gaza for the next five years. Hamas will no longer control the enclave. Details of who will finance the reconstruction of the enclave that has been totally destroyed by Israel are not known.

"It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza. I think it's a deal that gets the hostages back, it's going to be a deal that ends the war," Reuters quoted Trump telling reporters on Friday. He did not offer further details. The President had also made it clear earlier that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank settlements, which Netanyahu’s cabinet colleagues want to include and expand the boundaries of the Zionist state.

Related Content
Related Content

Donald Trump knows that his Arab friends are upset with Israel’s high handed attitude. The attack on Hamas leaders in Doha, was a red line for Arabs rulers and the Americans were told that such behaviour would jeopardize the Abraham Accords signed between several Arab states and Israel. These accords are Trump’s legacy and the President is in no mood to tarnish the good work done during his first term.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who addressed the UNGA earlier, was defiant in his speech. He criticises the Western nations like the UK, Australian, France, Canada and several others for endorsing a Palestinian state. He has made it very clear that neither he nor the people of Israel are for a two-state solution that the world is talking about. He did not mention a peace plan.

Netanyahu is meeting Trump in Washington on Monday. This will be crucial. Much will depend on whether Netanyahu accepts the American peace proposal. The Israeli leader has in the past been able to convince Trump to come round to his viewpoint. Much will depend on what happens during the discussions. But there are many a slip between cup and lip and unless the agreement is sealed and signed no one can be sure.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Why Was Dasun Shanaka Not Given Run Out? Super Over Wicket Confusion Explained

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Arshdeep Singh’s Experience For Victory

  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Maintain Unbeaten Run, Defeat SL In Super Over

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4s: Nissanka, Perera Smash Records En Route Blazing Century Stand

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  3. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. 41 Pro-Kannada Activists Held for Disrupting Hindi Diwas Event in Bengaluru

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Pakistan, Back In From The Cold?

  2. Netanyahu Declares Israel ‘Not Done Yet’ With Gaza War As Delegations Walk Out Of UN Speech

  3. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

  4. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  5. Doomscrolling Brainrot: Merriam-Webster's Major Dictionary Update Spotlights Gen Z's Growing Influence

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin