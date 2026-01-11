Golden Globes 2026 airs January 12 at 6.30 am IST.
Ceremony streams live in India on Lionsgate Play.
Nikki Glaser returns as host for the second year.
One Battle After Another and The White Lotus lead nominations.
The Golden Globes 2026 mark the 83rd edition of the ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton, and one of the first major stops in the awards race. With top film and TV contenders, star-studded presenters, and live streaming in India, the night sets the tone for the road to the Oscars. The ceremony also honours lifetime achievements, with Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker receiving special awards for their contributions to film and television.
Golden Globes 2026 date, time, and venue
The ceremony will take place on January 12 at 6.30 am IST at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Indian viewers can stream the awards live on Lionsgate Play.
Who is hosting?
Golden Globes 2026 is being hosted by comedian and actor Nikki Glaser, who returns as host for the second consecutive year. After a well-received debut, she becomes one of the few performers to be invited back immediately, continuing the Globes' recent effort to refresh the show's tone.
Golden Globes 2026 nominees
One Battle After Another leads the film nominations with nine nods, followed closely by Sentimental Value with eight. On the television side, The White Lotus tops the list with six nominations, reaffirming its strong awards presence.
Several major acting contenders feature across categories, spanning drama, musical or comedy and supporting performances, reflecting a competitive awards year across mediums.
Presenters at the Golden Globes
This year’s presenters list blends established stars and newer faces from film, television and music. The lineup includes actors, performers and global pop figures, maintaining the Globes’ reputation for celebrity-packed stages.
Lifetime achievement honours
Helen Mirren will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her contribution to cinema, while Sarah Jessica Parker will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award for her impact on television.