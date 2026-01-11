The Golden Globes 2026 mark the 83rd edition of the ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton, and one of the first major stops in the awards race. With top film and TV contenders, star-studded presenters, and live streaming in India, the night sets the tone for the road to the Oscars. The ceremony also honours lifetime achievements, with Helen Mirren and Sarah Jessica Parker receiving special awards for their contributions to film and television.