BAFTA-Winning Boong To Re-Release In Theatres This March; Check Out The Date

Manipuri-language film Boong, written and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, scripted history by winning the BAFTA Award for Best Children and Family Film — becoming the first Indian film to bag the honour at the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA). Post its win, the Farhan Akhtar-backed film is set for re-release this March. In September last year, the film was released in select theatres. But now, it will have a wider release, all thanks to its BAFTA win.
Boong set to return to theatres
On Friday, announcing the release date of Boong, Farhan wrote on Instagram, "A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award winning film, in cinemas on 6th March (sic)."
Farhan Akhtar on backing Boong
At the BAFTAs, Farhan said he and Lakshmipriya have known each other for almost 20 years. "This is her first film as a director. So it's a very special moment in her life and it's amazing that we're part of it," he said while talking to Deadline.
He also said that it's a film that's set in a region of India from where very few films come. "So it was nice to support that as well. And it's a very, very heartwarming and a very sweet story. So it just felt right," he added.
Lakshmipriya Devi's powerful speech at BAFTA
Devi, during her acceptance speech, highlighted the unrest and conflicts in Manipur. "To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place," she said and focusing on Manipur, the director added, "A film that is not only rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored, and very unrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur."
"So, just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, their innocence, and their dreams once again," she concluded, thanking BAFTA for giving not only an award, but the stage to express hope.