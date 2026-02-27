BAFTA-Winning Boong To Re-Release In Theatres This March; Check Out The Date

Lakshmipriya Devi's powerful speech at BAFTA

Devi, during her acceptance speech, highlighted the unrest and conflicts in Manipur. "To walk up till here felt like the last few steps to reach a summit of a mountain we never knew we were climbing in the first place," she said and focusing on Manipur, the director added, "A film that is not only rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored, and very unrepresented in India, my homeland, Manipur."