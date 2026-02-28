The Big Boong

According to Ronid ‘Akhu’ Chingangbam, Boong’s music director, the film says a lot of things. “We were once different communities living together and that is reflected in it,” he notes. “The Meitei boy, the lead, is played by a Kuki boy. There is a Kuki girl played by a Meitei. It reminds us how it used to be.” He adds, “Now we (Meiteis) can’t go to Moreh, and they (Kuki-Zos) can’t come to Imphal. This film shows how it used to be living under one umbrella... I hope things get better. I hope the film comes to town and everyone can watch it.”