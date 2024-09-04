Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism

What do “who”, “when” and “where” mean when assessing the ethnographic roots of indigenous populations like the Kukis, or Nagas or Meiteis - the three biggest population groups - of Manipur? All these groups have long histories of migration in the region and even have similar linguistic and racial roots. Their movement from one place to another began long before the political borders that we know today. Do these questions of ‘who’, ‘where’ and ‘when’ matter now, in the 21st century, specifically in the middle of an ethnic clash? These answers are crucial to explain the fourth question - the “why”. Why do these narratives matter now? Why are the Kukis and Meiteis fighting? Why are the Kukis being called “outsiders”, even though both Kukis and Meiteis have similar histories of migrating into what is today the Indian territory?