Mental Health

Amrit Bakshy, Schizophrenia Awareness Association President, on Understanding Mental Illness and His Daughter Richa

Amrit Kumar Bakhshy’s life changed forever in 1991. “I didn’t know anything about schizophrenia before Richa… but I have totally neglected myself and wholeheartedly devoted my 24 hours to my child and now, to the community,” he says. For 34 years, Bakshy has fought for better mental health care in India — leading the Schizophrenia Awareness Association, serving at NIMHANS, and advising on national policy.