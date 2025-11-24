Hyderabad Doctor Dies by Suicide After US Visa Denial

Rohini, a doctor from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, was found dead in her Hyderabad flat after relatives broke open the door on November 22.
A suicide note indicates she was struggling with depression linked to the rejection of her US visa application.
Her mother said Rohini, an MBBS graduate from Kyrgyzstan, had dedicated herself to her medical career and was determined to work in the US.
TW: Mentions of suicide.
A 38-year-old doctor from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district committed suicide at her Hyderabad residence because she was depressed after being denied a US visa.
The incident was discovered on November 22 after her relatives residing in a different part of the city smashed through the door after no one answered and found her dead, according to them.
According to authorities on Sunday, the family members of the deceased, known as Rohini, were notified by the domestic helper after she failed to open the door.
Following the postmortem, the body was given to the relatives.
She is suspected to have taken an overdose of sleeping pills or injected herself on Friday night, the official said based on preliminary information, adding that the exact cause of the death is yet to be known as they were awaiting the postmortem report.
A suicide note was found from the house which purportedly wrote that she was under depression and it also mentioned the rejection of the visa application.
Lakshmi, mother of the deceased, said that her daughter was eagerly waiting to go to the US for a job but became depressed due to visa denial.
Rohini stayed in Padma Rao Nagar, Hyderabad, as there were libraries nearby. She wanted to specialise in internal medicine, said Lakshmi.
"She was a brilliant student and had completed her MBBS in Kyrgyzstan between 2005 and 2010. Her academic record was excellent, and she had big dreams for her future," Lakshmi told PTI.
Lakshmi claimed that she suggested Rohini remain in India and continue practicing medicine, but her daughter objected, claiming that the US had more patients per day and better pay.
According to her mother, Rohini's battle with melancholy and sadness had gotten worse in recent weeks as she waited for her visa to be approved, which then did not come to be, leaving her alone and mentally worn out.
Lakshmi continued, "Rohini didn't get married and had dedicated herself entirely to her medical career."
Chilkalguda Police have opened a case in the interim.