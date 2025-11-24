Hyderabad Doctor Dies by Suicide After US Visa Denial

A 38-year-old doctor from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district committed suicide at her Hyderabad residence because she was depressed after being denied a US visa.



The incident was discovered on November 22 after her relatives residing in a different part of the city smashed through the door after no one answered and found her dead, according to them.



According to authorities on Sunday, the family members of the deceased, known as Rohini, were notified by the domestic helper after she failed to open the door.