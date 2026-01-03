ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Submit Provisional Squad, Announcement To Follow - Report

Pakistan’s provisional squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 reportedly includes injured seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, former skipper Babar Azam, and all-rounder Shadab Khan, who has not played international cricket since May 2025 due to a shoulder injury

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Submit Provisional Squad, Announcement To Follow - Report
The Pakistan selectors have reportedly picked most of the players who are part of the Sri Lanka tour. Photo: AP
  • Fast bowler Haris Rauf reportedly not included in provisional squad for T20 World Cup

  • Pakistan have submitted their provisional squad to ICC but are yet to make the list public

  • Mystery spinners Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed also said to be part of team

Pakistan have submitted their provisional 15-member squad for the World T20 Cup to the International Cricket Council but are yet to make the list public, a reliable source said.

January 1 was the deadline set by the ICC for participating teams to submit their provisional squads, and the Pakistan Cricket Board completed the process within the stipulated timeframe, the source added.

Not all teams have announced their provisional squads so far.

Teams are permitted to make changes to their provisional squads until January 31 without seeking approval from the ICC. Any alterations after that date will require clearance from the ICC’s tournament technical committee.

According to the source, Pakistan’s provisional squad includes injured fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, former captain Babar Azam, and all-rounder Shadab Khan, who has not played international cricket since May last year due to a shoulder injury.

Shadab returned to competitive cricket in the Big Bash League late last month and has been named in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka starting January 7.

The selectors have largely picked players who are part of the Sri Lanka tour, with the final World Cup squad likely to be firmed up after the series, the source said.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has not been included even in the provisional squad, while Shaheen’s final selection will depend on his recovery from the knee injury sustained during the Big Bash League last week.

Other players named in the provisional squad include mystery spinners Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed, all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz, along with Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Salman Ali Agha.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

