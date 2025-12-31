ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shaheen Afridi’s Availability In Doubt After Knee Injury Forces Early BBL Exit

Shaheen has been recalled from Australia by the PCB for treatment and rehabilitation
The Pakistan fast bowler injured his knee while fielding for Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League
With a history of knee problems, Shaheen’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 availability under doubt
Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka, have been hit by fresh uncertainty with Shaheen Shah Afridi returning home early from Australia due to a knee injury. The experienced left-arm pacer is now facing questions over his readiness for the tournament early next year.
Shaheen will arrive back in Pakistan later on Wednesday after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called him in for treatment and rehabilitation at its High Performance Centre in Lahore, following the injury sustained while fielding for Brisbane Heat in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).
PCB Calls Shaheen Back
According to a PCB official, Shaheen was recalled after discussions with Cricket Australia (CA), with initial medical feedback suggesting that the fast bowler required complete rest to allow the injury to heal.
The official added that the severity of the knee issue and the recovery timeline will be assessed once Shaheen is examined by the PCB’s medical team.
Shaheen’s injury history adds to the concern. The 24-year-old spent a prolonged period away from competitive cricket during 2021-22 after undergoing knee surgery following an injury sustained while fielding in a Test match in Sri Lanka.
Disappointing BBL Stint Cut Short
Shaheen’s maiden Big Bash League campaign proved difficult even before the injury setback. Featuring in four matches for Brisbane Heat, the Pakistan pacer managed two wickets at an average of 76.50.
In his opening appearance, he was taken out of the attack after bowling two full-toss deliveries, marking a challenging start to his stint in Australian conditions.
The knee injury has now ended his BBL season prematurely, with Shaheen forced to leave Australia before completing the tournament.
Shaheen Reacts As World Cup Concerns Grow
Expressing his disappointment on social media, Shaheen said he had been enjoying his time with the franchise but accepted the need to prioritise recovery.
“I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team,” Shaheen said in a statement released by the BBL side. “Hopefully, I will be back in the fields soon,” he added.
Notably, Shaheen was already left out of Pakistan’s squad for the three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka from January 7 to 11, even before the injury occurred.
(With PTI Inputs)