ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shaheen Afridi’s Availability In Doubt After Knee Injury Forces Early BBL Exit

Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 preparations have been disrupted after Shaheen Shah Afridi returned home early from the Big Bash League with a knee injury, raising doubts over the fast bowler’s availability

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Shaheen Afridi knee injury doubt Big Bash League exit
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in action for Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League 2025-26. | Photo: X/BBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shaheen has been recalled from Australia by the PCB for treatment and rehabilitation

  • The Pakistan fast bowler injured his knee while fielding for Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League

  • With a history of knee problems, Shaheen’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 availability under doubt

Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka, have been hit by fresh uncertainty with Shaheen Shah Afridi returning home early from Australia due to a knee injury. The experienced left-arm pacer is now facing questions over his readiness for the tournament early next year.

Shaheen will arrive back in Pakistan later on Wednesday after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called him in for treatment and rehabilitation at its High Performance Centre in Lahore, following the injury sustained while fielding for Brisbane Heat in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

PCB Calls Shaheen Back

According to a PCB official, Shaheen was recalled after discussions with Cricket Australia (CA), with initial medical feedback suggesting that the fast bowler required complete rest to allow the injury to heal.

The official added that the severity of the knee issue and the recovery timeline will be assessed once Shaheen is examined by the PCB’s medical team.

Shaheen’s injury history adds to the concern. The 24-year-old spent a prolonged period away from competitive cricket during 2021-22 after undergoing knee surgery following an injury sustained while fielding in a Test match in Sri Lanka.

Disappointing BBL Stint Cut Short

Related Content
Related Content

Shaheen’s maiden Big Bash League campaign proved difficult even before the injury setback. Featuring in four matches for Brisbane Heat, the Pakistan pacer managed two wickets at an average of 76.50.

In his opening appearance, he was taken out of the attack after bowling two full-toss deliveries, marking a challenging start to his stint in Australian conditions.

The knee injury has now ended his BBL season prematurely, with Shaheen forced to leave Australia before completing the tournament.

Shaheen Reacts As World Cup Concerns Grow

Expressing his disappointment on social media, Shaheen said he had been enjoying his time with the franchise but accepted the need to prioritise recovery.

“I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team,” Shaheen said in a statement released by the BBL side. “Hopefully, I will be back in the fields soon,” he added.

Notably, Shaheen was already left out of Pakistan’s squad for the three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka from January 7 to 11, even before the injury occurred.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Century For Mumbai; Prabhsimran Powers Punjab Win

  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  3. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  4. Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Aryan Juyal’s 150 Powers UP To 291/2

  5. Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: ODI Beat DEL By 79 Runs After Bowling Them Out For 193

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  3. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  4. Tamil Nadu Teens Arrested for Attacking Migrant Worker With Machetes

  5. Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

  3. Turkey Detains 110 Suspects In Islamic State After Deadly Clash

  4. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  5. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral Ceremony

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller