Shaheen Afridi's Horror Big Bash League Debut: Pakistan Seamer Taken Off After Two Beamers - Watch

Afridi thus ended up with unflattering figures of 0-43 off 2.4 overs, which included three no-balls and two wides. He had entered the game with a lot of expectation around him, but after a decent start, missed his radar. Afridi conceded 19 runs in the 13th over before the eventful 18th over, where he gave away 15 runs off four balls, including three no-balls.