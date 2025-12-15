Shaheen Afridi's Horror Big Bash League Debut: Pakistan Seamer Taken Off After Two Beamers - Watch

Shaheen Shah Afridi thus ended up with unflattering figures of 0-43 off 2.4 overs for Brisbane Heat, which included three no-balls and two wides. His Pakistan teammate Mohammad Rizwan also flopped on BBL debut in the same match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shaheen Afridis Horror Big Bash League Debut: Pakistan Seamer Taken Off After Two Beamers - Watch
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi made a lacklustre Big Bash League debut, playing for Brisbane Heat. Photo: X/BBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls two waist-high full tosses in BBL match against Melbourne Renegades

  • Removed from attack, over completed by Brisbane Heat skipper Nathan McSweeney

  • Mohammad Rizwan dismissed for 4 off 10 balls in same game

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi made an inauspicious Big Bash League debut on Monday (December 15, 2025), as he had to be taken off the Brisbane Heat attack for bowling two waist-high full tosses in the match against Melbourne Renegades in South Geelong, Victoria.

In the 18th over of Renegades' innings, Afridi bowled one beamer each to Tim Seifert and Ollie Peake, and thus had to be removed from the attack. Heat skipper Nathan McSweeney sent down the last two balls to complete the over. You can watch the video of the entire sequence below:

Afridi thus ended up with unflattering figures of 0-43 off 2.4 overs, which included three no-balls and two wides. He had entered the game with a lot of expectation around him, but after a decent start, missed his radar. Afridi conceded 19 runs in the 13th over before the eventful 18th over, where he gave away 15 runs off four balls, including three no-balls.

Renegades finished with a towering total of 212 for 5 with Seifert hitting 102 off 56 balls and Peake smashing 57 off 29. The game also saw the BBL debut of Shaheen's Pakistan teammate Mohammad Rizwan. The wicketkeeper-batter flopped too, as he could score just four runs from 10 balls before getting dismissed by left-arm spinner Patrick Dooley.

Related Content
Related Content

The previous day, another star Pakistan cricketer in the form of Babar Azam had disappointed on league debut. Sydney Sixers' Babar was dismissed for 2 off 5 as his team suffered a five-wicket loss to Perth Scorchers in the season opener in Perth.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa: Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Remaining T20Is Due To Illness; Shahbaz Ahmed Named Replacement

  2. Shaheen Afridi's Horror Big Bash League Debut: Pakistan Seamer Taken Off After Two Beamers - Watch

  3. BCCI's New Diktat Mandates All Contracted Players Including Rohit-Kohli To Feature In Vijay Hazare Trophy - Report

  4. Shafali Verma Gets Recognised From ICC With This Award For World Cup Final Heroics

  5. BCCI 'Not Recognised As National Sports Federation', Union Minister Mandaviya Reiterates In Lok Sabha

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Right In The Left: Lessons And Limits

  2. DDA Demolition Drive In Sainik Farms Reclaims 4.5 Acres Of Green Land

  3. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  4. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  5. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  2. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  3. Sydney Hero Disarms Gunman During Bondi Beach Mass Shooting, Recovers In Hospital

  4. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  5. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: SL Beat AFG By 2 Wickets In Last Over Thriller

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Register Emphatic 7-Wicket Win Over NEP

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region