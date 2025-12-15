Shaheen Afridi's Horror Big Bash League Debut: Pakistan Seamer Taken Off After Two Beamers - Watch

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls two waist-high full tosses in BBL match against Melbourne Renegades
Removed from attack, over completed by Brisbane Heat skipper Nathan McSweeney
Mohammad Rizwan dismissed for 4 off 10 balls in same game
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi made an inauspicious Big Bash League debut on Monday (December 15, 2025), as he had to be taken off the Brisbane Heat attack for bowling two waist-high full tosses in the match against Melbourne Renegades in South Geelong, Victoria.
In the 18th over of Renegades' innings, Afridi bowled one beamer each to Tim Seifert and Ollie Peake, and thus had to be removed from the attack. Heat skipper Nathan McSweeney sent down the last two balls to complete the over. You can watch the video of the entire sequence below:
Afridi thus ended up with unflattering figures of 0-43 off 2.4 overs, which included three no-balls and two wides. He had entered the game with a lot of expectation around him, but after a decent start, missed his radar. Afridi conceded 19 runs in the 13th over before the eventful 18th over, where he gave away 15 runs off four balls, including three no-balls.
Renegades finished with a towering total of 212 for 5 with Seifert hitting 102 off 56 balls and Peake smashing 57 off 29. The game also saw the BBL debut of Shaheen's Pakistan teammate Mohammad Rizwan. The wicketkeeper-batter flopped too, as he could score just four runs from 10 balls before getting dismissed by left-arm spinner Patrick Dooley.
The previous day, another star Pakistan cricketer in the form of Babar Azam had disappointed on league debut. Sydney Sixers' Babar was dismissed for 2 off 5 as his team suffered a five-wicket loss to Perth Scorchers in the season opener in Perth.