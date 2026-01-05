La Liga Matchday 18 Roundup: Garcia Hat-Trick Powers Real Madrid Win To Keep Title Race Alive

La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 18 Roundup: Real Madrid returned from the winter break to close the gap on leaders Barcelona after a Gonzalo Garcia hat-trick inspired a 5-1 win over Real Betis

Real Madrid's Raul Asencio, right, celebrates with Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia after scoring his sides third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Betis Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pablo Garcia
  • Gonzalo Garcia scored his first three La Liga goals as Real Madrid thrashed Real Betis 5-1

  • Levante stunned Sevilla 3-0 away under new coach Luis Castro, while Real Sociedad held Atletico Madrid 1-1

  • Girona climbed out of the relegation zone with a win at Mallorca as Villarreal stayed third

La Liga 2025-26 returned from its winter break with a big win for Real Madrid on Sunday, as a breakout performance by Gonzalo Garcia kept the title race alive on Matchday 18. Madrid swept aside Real Betis 5-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the 21-year-old academy graduate scoring his first three league goals to complete a memorable hat-trick.

The result ensured Carlo Ancelotti’s side stayed within four points of leaders FC Barcelona, who had won away at Espanyol a day earlier. It also offered Los Blancos some momentum ahead of their trip to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

Garcia Seizes Moment In Mbappe’s Absence

Starting in place of the injured Kylian Mbappe, sidelined with a left knee sprain, Garcia produced a performance that dominated the contest from start to finish. The young forward, who rose through Real Madrid’s La Fabrica academy and debuted for the first team in November 2023, rewarded the faith shown in him by manager Xabi Alonso.

“It was a dream game for him,” Alonso said after the match. “Playing at the Bernabeu, first season with the first team, and to hit a hat trick. He wanted to score here, and I’m happy for him and with how he works every day, whether or not he gets the chance to play.”

“He has an unbelievable attitude, and he’s a fantastic example of what it means to be a Real Madrid academy graduate,” the manager added.

Garcia opened the scoring in the 20th minute by losing his marker at the far post to head home Rodrygo’s free kick. His second goal came shortly after the break when he controlled a pass on his chest and volleyed from the edge of the area to double Madrid’s lead.

Defender Raul Asencio soon added a third, nodding in from another Rodrygo delivery, before Betis briefly responded through Cucho Hernandez in the 66th minute.

Any hopes of a comeback were extinguished when Garcia completed his hat trick in the 82nd minute, cleverly flicking Arda Guler’s pass into the net with his heel before being substituted to a standing ovation.

Left-back Fran Garcia, another Real Madrid youth product who came on in place of the hat-trick hero, added a fifth in stoppage time to complete Los Blancos’ most convincing league win in over a month.

“I’ve been a Madrid fan ever since I was a kid, and I’ve spent many years in the academy,” Gonzalo Garcia said later. “So to come off to a standing ovation from these fans is a very special moment that will stay with me forever.”

“I hope there are loads more goals, loads more wins to come, and a special year for all of us,” he added.

Title Race Tightens

The result leaves second-placed Real Madrid four points behind Barcelona, while Villarreal remain third, seven points adrift of Madrid but with two games in hand.

The performance arrived at an ideal time, with Madrid preparing to face local rivals Atletico Madrid in Jeddah on Thursday for a place in the Spanish Super Cup final against either Barcelona or Athletic Bilbao on January 11.

“It was an important and well-deserved win to start the year at home,” Alonso said. “Getting underway like this is crucial, calmly and with positive feelings around the place ahead of the Super Cup.”

Results Elsewhere In La Liga

Elsewhere on Sunday, Levante delivered one of the shocks of the round with a 3-0 away win at Sevilla in the debut of new coach Luis Castro. Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan played a decisive role late on, saving a penalty and the rebound before Levante sealed the result, ending an eight-game winless run and climbing off the bottom of the table.

Real Sociedad also made a solid first impression under new American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, holding fourth-placed Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw. Former Sociedad striker Alexander Sorloth gave Atletico the lead before Goncalo Guedes equalised quickly for the hosts.

Girona moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Mallorca, while Real Oviedo slipped to the foot of the table after being held 1-1 by Alaves.

(With AP Inputs)

