Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Rojiblancos Held In San Sebastian As Missed Chances Prove Costly

Atletico Madrid took the lead through Alexander Sorloth but were punished for missed chances
Goncalo Guedes levelled on the counter for Real Sociedad to rescue a 1-1 draw
Sociedad created the better chances overall and limited Atletico to three away wins this season
Atletico Madrid missed the chance to go third in the LaLiga table, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Sociedad on Sunday.
It was another disappointing performance away from home for Atletico, who kickstarted 2026 with a whimper after entering the new year with back-to-back victories.
Julian Alvarez spurned two glorious chances early on at Estadio Municipal de Anoeta: first, volleying over from a corner in the sixth minute, before firing a shot wide of the left post after Alex Baena's neat pass.
Sociedad had the first shot on target as Jan Oblak flung into action to deny Brais Mendez, as Carlos Soler's neat flick five minutes before the break was repelled by the Slovenian.
But just five minutes after the restart, Atletico got themselves ahead when Giuliano Simeone's teasing delivery into the area was met by the head of Sorloth at the back post.
Diego Simeone's side should have doubled their lead two minutes later when Conor Gallagher was played in behind, but he fired wide of the mark with just Alex Remiro to beat.
And that miss proved costly three minutes later as Mendez led a blistering counter-attack, which resulted in Goncalo Guedes finding the top corner from Takefusa Kubo's cross.
Kubo came close to capitalising on a mistake at the back from Atletico, but his tame effort from the edge of the box was gathered by Oblak after he was teed up by Mendez.
Atletico almost snatched all three points seven minutes from time, but Antoine Griezmann's attempted chip was gratefully collected by Remiro as the spoils were shared.
Data Debrief: Another away day to forget for Atletico
Only Barcelona (nine) have won more games at home in LaLiga this season than Atletico (eight), but it has been the latter's away form that has seen them drift even further away from challenging Hansi Flick's team and Real Madrid for the title.
Of their 10 away league games in 2025-26, Atletico have managed just three wins (D4 L3), and they were perhaps fortunate to leave with a point here, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.23 from their 10 shots to Sociedad's 1.79 from 18 attempts.
Kubo was a particular spark for Sociedad. With his goal against Levante and his assist today against Atletico, he has now scored or assisted in two consecutive LaLiga matches for the first time since September 2023 (also two).
The Japan international also finished the game with team-high totals for chances created (three), successful dribbles (four) and duels won (10, level with Benat Turrientes).