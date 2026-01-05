Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Rojiblancos Held In San Sebastian As Missed Chances Prove Costly

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Atletico failed to capitalise on early dominance and late pressure as Sociedad fought back to claim a 1-1 draw at Anoeta Stadium

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid match report La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 18
Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth during the La Liga match against Real Sociedad on January 4, 2026.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Atletico Madrid took the lead through Alexander Sorloth but were punished for missed chances

  • Goncalo Guedes levelled on the counter for Real Sociedad to rescue a 1-1 draw

  • Sociedad created the better chances overall and limited Atletico to three away wins this season

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to go third in the LaLiga table, after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Sociedad on Sunday. 

It was another disappointing performance away from home for Atletico, who kickstarted 2026 with a whimper after entering the new year with back-to-back victories. 

Julian Alvarez spurned two glorious chances early on at Estadio Municipal de Anoeta: first, volleying over from a corner in the sixth minute, before firing a shot wide of the left post after Alex Baena's neat pass. 

Sociedad had the first shot on target as Jan Oblak flung into action to deny Brais Mendez, as Carlos Soler's neat flick five minutes before the break was repelled by the Slovenian. 

But just five minutes after the restart, Atletico got themselves ahead when Giuliano Simeone's teasing delivery into the area was met by the head of Sorloth at the back post. 

Diego Simeone's side should have doubled their lead two minutes later when Conor Gallagher was played in behind, but he fired wide of the mark with just Alex Remiro to beat. 

And that miss proved costly three minutes later as Mendez led a blistering counter-attack, which resulted in Goncalo Guedes finding the top corner from Takefusa Kubo's cross. 

Related Content
Related Content

Kubo came close to capitalising on a mistake at the back from Atletico, but his tame effort from the edge of the box was gathered by Oblak after he was teed up by Mendez. 

Atletico almost snatched all three points seven minutes from time, but Antoine Griezmann's attempted chip was gratefully collected by Remiro as the spoils were shared. 

Data Debrief: Another away day to forget for Atletico

Only Barcelona (nine) have won more games at home in LaLiga this season than Atletico (eight), but it has been the latter's away form that has seen them drift even further away from challenging Hansi Flick's team and Real Madrid for the title. 

Of their 10 away league games in 2025-26, Atletico have managed just three wins (D4 L3), and they were perhaps fortunate to leave with a point here, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.23 from their 10 shots to Sociedad's 1.79 from 18 attempts. 

Kubo was a particular spark for Sociedad. With his goal against Levante and his assist today against Atletico, he has now scored or assisted in two consecutive LaLiga matches for the first time since September 2023 (also two).

The Japan international also finished the game with team-high totals for chances created (three), successful dribbles (four) and duels won (10, level with Benat Turrientes). 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, 5th Ashes Test Day 2: Root Century Powers Three Lions Innings In Sydney

  2. Mustafizur's IPL Snub: BCB Wants T20 WC Matches Shifted From India - What We Know So Far

  3. Mustafizur IPL Release: Getting Death Threats For Hailing BCCI, Sena (UBT) Leader Claims; NC Filed

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh Name 15-Member Squad; Litton Das To Captain, Mustafizur Rahman Leads Bowling Attack

  5. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test: Bondi Tribute Kicks Off Day 1 In Sydney

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  3. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  4. Thackerays Unveil Joint Manifesto For BMC Polls: Pitch Marathi Mayor

  5. Assam Reclaims 1,700+ Acres of Reserve Forest in Eviction Drive

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  2. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  3. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  4. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  5. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

World News

  1. Trump Reasserts US Dominance With Venezuela Operation

  2. Wolf Supermoon Light Up Night Skies In 2026

  3. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

  4. Iran Protests: Khamenei Warns 'Rioters Must Be Put In Their Place'

  5. UN Chief Warns US Action In Venezuela, Maduro’s Capture Sets 'Dangerous Precedent'

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism