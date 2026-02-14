Real Madrid Vs Real Sociedad LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos Welcome White and Blues At The Bernabeu

Real Madrid during their previous La Liga match X/ realmadrid

The 2nd half of a Footballing season is always the most exciting part and as we enter the final 3 months of the on-going edition, there will be a lot of ups and downs in the league tables across Europe. On their quest for a first La Liga title since the 2023-24 edition, Real Madrid welcome Real Sociedad at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu for Spanish top-flight's 24th matchday. The Los Blancos have had a tough season so far but they are still very much in the title race against league leaders Barcelona who are ahead by just a point. Kylian Mbappe has been the side's best player, scoring 23 goals and Real Madrid will once again rely on the Frenchman against 8th placed Real Sociedad. Follow along for the real-time updates, scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES