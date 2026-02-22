Osasuna 2-1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: League Leaders Stunned As Budimir And Garcia Light Up El Sadar

Real Madrid left stunned 2-1 by 9th placed Osasuna in La Liga matchday 25
FC Barcelona only 2 points behind Los Blancos now
Vinicius Jr scored the only goal for Real Madrid; Raul Garcia scored the winner in the 90th minute
Real Madrid missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga as they stumbled to a shock 2-1 loss to Osasuna on Saturday.
With Barcelona not in action until their meeting with Levante on Sunday, Alvaro Arbeloa’s side had the opportunity to move five points clear but were instead handed their first defeat to Osasuna since 2011.
Madrid found themselves on the back foot early on and needed a spectacular stop from Thibaut Courtois to avoid conceding to an early Ante Budimir header, with the Belgian superbly parrying his effort off the line.
Osasuna continued to threaten as Budimir struck the woodwork soon after, and the Croatian was eventually rewarded for his persistence when he was controversially felled inside the box by Courtois in the 38th minute.
Budimir made no mistake from 12 yards out, sending his spot kick into the bottom left corner with ease to put Osasuna ahead, though Arda Guler saw a powerful effort fly narrowly wide minutes after the break.
Kylian Mbappe thought he had found a way back as he flashed a typical finish into the far corner, but the goal was ruled out for an offside against him.
Vinicius Junior restored parity to give Madrid hope of a late comeback as he pounced to meet Fede Valverde's superb low cross. Moments later, Mbappe saw an effort cleared off the line, further sparking optimism, but it was not to be for the visitors.
Dani Ceballos’ loose giveaway ultimately proved costly, allowing Raul Moro to race forward and tee up Raul Garcia, who cut inside Raul Asencio before curling a brilliant finish past Courtois to seal all three points and send El Sadar into raptures.
Data Debrief: Osasuna Slay The Giants
Saturday’s result marked Osasuna’s first win over Real Madrid since January 2011, ending an 11-match losing run and their longest winless streak against a single opponent in the competition’s history.
Budimir has now scored four goals in 11 LaLiga appearances against Madrid, with no other Osasuna player finding the net more often against Los Blancos in the competition during the 21st century.
The defeat also brought an end to Madrid’s eight-match winning streak in LaLiga. The visitors were second best in terms of expected goals, finishing with 1.69 xG compared to Osasuna’s 2.05 xG.