Osasuna Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Los Blancos Target Ninth Straight Win To Extend Gap Over Barcelona

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates with team mates the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha

Welcome to the live coverage of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 25 fixture between CA Osasuna and Real Madrid at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Real Madrid, who hold a two-point lead over rivals FC Barcelona at the top, travel to the notoriously hostile venue to face Osasuna as Los Blancos look for their ninth straight league win. A win would move them five points clear at the summit. Osasuna, meanwhile, are enjoying a solid campaign, sitting in 10th place with 30 points – just five points adrift of the European places. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Osasuna vs Real Madrid football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Feb 2026, 09:58:29 pm IST Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Real Madrid Playing XI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid)

21 Feb 2026, 09:58:29 pm IST Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Osasuna Playing XI 📍 ALINEACIÓN#OsasunaRealMadrid | #ElOnceDeOsasuna pic.twitter.com/50muwmx9dV — C. A. OSASUNA (@Osasuna) February 21, 2026

21 Feb 2026, 09:38:00 pm IST Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Where To Watch? The La Liga 2025-26 matches, including Osasuna vs Real Madrid, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. Television broadcasts will not be available in the country.

21 Feb 2026, 09:16:18 pm IST Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Match Details Fixture: Osasuna vs Real Madrid

Series: La Liga 2025-26

Venue: Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM IST