Osasuna Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Los Blancos Target Ninth Straight Win To Extend Gap Over Barcelona

Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Real Madrid Playing XI
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Osasuna Playing XI
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Where To Watch?
The La Liga 2025-26 matches, including Osasuna vs Real Madrid, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. Television broadcasts will not be available in the country.
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Match Details
Fixture: Osasuna vs Real Madrid
Series: La Liga 2025-26
Venue: Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona
Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026
Time: 11:00 PM IST
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: ¡Bienvenidos!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.