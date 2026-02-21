Osasuna Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Los Blancos Target Ninth Straight Win To Extend Gap Over Barcelona

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the OSA vs RMA Matchday 25 fixture at Estadio El Sadar on February 21, 2026

Osasuna vs Real Madrid live score La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 25
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates with team mates the opening goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
Welcome to the live coverage of the Spanish La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 25 fixture between CA Osasuna and Real Madrid at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Real Madrid, who hold a two-point lead over rivals FC Barcelona at the top, travel to the notoriously hostile venue to face Osasuna as Los Blancos look for their ninth straight league win. A win would move them five points clear at the summit. Osasuna, meanwhile, are enjoying a solid campaign, sitting in 10th place with 30 points – just five points adrift of the European places. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Osasuna vs Real Madrid football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Real Madrid Playing XI

Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Osasuna Playing XI

Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Where To Watch?

The La Liga 2025-26 matches, including Osasuna vs Real Madrid, will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. Television broadcasts will not be available in the country.

Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: Match Details

  • Fixture: Osasuna vs Real Madrid

  • Series: La Liga 2025-26

  • Venue: Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona

  • Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

  • Time: 11:00 PM IST

Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga: ¡Bienvenidos!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:


