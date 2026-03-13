The Hundred 2026 Auction: Full List Of Pakistani Players Sold And Unsold

Summary of this article
Only two Pakistani players were picked in the Hundred 2026 auction
Several well-known Pakistan internationals failed to attract bids despite high base prices
The auction once again highlighted the limited overseas spots in the tournament squads
The Hundred 2026 player auction drew plenty of attention as several Pakistani cricketers entered the bidding pool hoping to secure deals in England’s unique 100-ball competition. While a handful of names generated early interest, only two players from Pakistan managed to land contracts during the auction.
Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and emerging bowler Usman Tariq were the only Pakistani players to be picked, highlighting the limited representation from the country in the tournament this season. Their selections came amid broader conversations around the participation of Pakistani players in leagues linked to IPL investors, making the outcome of the auction particularly noteworthy.
The Hundred, which will run from July 21 to August 16, continues to attract talent from around the world as franchises build squads under an expanded salary cap in the competition’s new private-investment era.
The Hundred 2026 Auction: Pakistani Players Sold
The biggest Pakistani success story at the auction was Abrar Ahmed, who was snapped up by Sunrisers Leeds for 190,000 pounds. The mystery spinner drew strong interest during the bidding process, with Sunrisers eventually winning the battle against rival franchises to secure his services.
His signing also made headlines because Sunrisers Leeds is an IPL-linked franchise, making Abrar the first Pakistani player to join an Indian-owned team in The Hundred. The move also created a lot of controversy on social media as several Indian fans trolled and criticised the franchise and owner Kavya Maran.
Alongside him, Usman Tariq also found a buyer as Birmingham Phoenix secured the off-spinner for 140,000 pounds. Tariq has steadily built his reputation through domestic cricket and franchise tournaments, and the Phoenix saw him as a valuable bowling option for the upcoming season. With these two deals, Pakistan ended the auction with only a small presence in the men’s competition.
The Hundred 2026 Auction: Pakistani Players Who Went Unsold
Despite the excitement around the auction, several prominent Pakistani players failed to attract bids. Big names such as Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, and Naseem Shah all went unsold despite entering the auction with base prices of 100,000 pounds. The absence of bids for some of these established internationals surprised many observers.
Other players who remained unsold included Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, and Imad Wasim at a base price of 75,000 pounds, while Usama Mir (50,000 pounds), Akif Javed (31,000 pounds), and Salman Mirza (31,000 pounds) also failed to secure contracts. With only two players picked from the pool, the auction once again highlighted the competitive nature of The Hundred and the limited overseas slots available for international stars.