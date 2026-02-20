The Hundred: IPL-Backed Franchises Close Doors On Pakistan Players - Report

Pakistan players likely to be overlooked in The Hundred, with a BBC report saying franchises linked to IPL ownership are expected not to bid for them
Four of the eight Hundred teams have IPL ownership stakes, Manchester Super Giants, Southern Brave, MI London and Sunrisers Leeds, limiting options for Pakistan players at the auction
The trend reflects a broader franchise pattern, with IPL-owned teams across leagues consistently not signing Pakistan players
Pakistan cricketers are likely to miss out on lucrative opportunities in the upcoming season of The Hundred, with franchises linked to Indian Premier League (IPL) ownership expected not to bid for them at next month’s player auction.
According to a BBC report, teams with Indian investment have decided against considering Pakistan players for the 2026 edition of the tournament, despite a significant rise in player salaries following private equity investment. The Hundred is scheduled to run from July 21 to August 16.
The report said a senior official from the England and Wales Cricket Board had indicated to a player agent that interest in his Pakistan players would be limited to teams without IPL links. Another agent described the situation as “an unwritten rule” across T20 leagues that have Indian investment.
The Hundred consists of eight franchises, four of which are at least partly owned by groups that also operate IPL teams. Those franchises are Manchester Super Giants, Southern Brave, MI London and Sunrisers Leeds, with the ownership changes taking effect from October 1, 2025.
Although the competition is expected to benefit from increased funding and higher player salaries this season, Pakistani cricketers are unlikely to share in that financial boost. The absence of Pakistan players from IPL-linked teams has long been attributed to strained diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries.
Last year, ECB chief executive Richard Gould said he expected “players from all nations to be selected for all teams” in The Hundred, while also stressing that organisers had implemented “clear anti-discrimination policies” to ensure fairness.
The BBC report added that the owners of the four IPL-linked franchises were approached for comment, but none responded.
“The Hundred welcomes men's and women's players from all over the world and we would expect the eight teams to reflect that,” an ECB spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also said that nearly 1,000 players from 18 countries have registered for the auction, including more than 50 players each from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and the West Indies.
Several Pakistan players have featured in The Hundred in previous seasons.
Imad Wasim played for Northern Superchargers last season, a team that has since been rebranded as Sunrisers Leeds, while Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf have also appeared in earlier editions. No Pakistan women’s cricketer has yet played in the tournament.
"Every player should have the right to fair and equal opportunity," said Tom Moffat, chief executive of the World Cricketers’ Association.
"While employers have autonomy in recruitment, those decisions should always align with principles of fairness, equality and respect."
The pattern has extended beyond Pakistan. In January this year, Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman after receiving instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
The Hundred operates under the oversight of an independent cricket regulator established following the 2023 Equity in Cricket report, and any discrimination based on nationality may run counter to its regulations.
Pakistani cricketers featured in the IPL’s inaugural 2008 season but have not appeared in the league since. They have also been absent from all three editions of South Africa’s SA20, where all six teams are owned by IPL franchise groups.
The same applies to the UAE’s ILT20, with Pakistan players yet to feature in the competition.