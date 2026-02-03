IPL Of Racing: Sourav Ganguly Hails IRF Ahead Of Round 4 In Goa - Here's What Former India Captain Said

Drawing a compelling parallel between cricket and motorsport, Ganguly likens IRF’s impact to the IPL’s transformation of Indian cricket

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sourav Ganguly, IRF
Former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

As the streets of Goa prepare to transform into a high-intensity racing arena for the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) on 14th and 15th February 2026 in front of Manohar International Airport, Sourav Ganguly, owner of Kolkata Royal Tigers, believes street racing brings out the true character of a team - far beyond what lap times or machinery alone can reveal.

For Ganguly, the challenge of street circuits feels deeply familiar. “Street racing tests the team, not just the car,” says the former Indian cricketer. “In cricket, pressure moments tell you everything about a player. It’s the same here. When there’s no margin for error, character comes to the fore.”

Drawing a compelling parallel between cricket and motorsport, Ganguly likens IRF’s impact to the IPL’s transformation of Indian cricket. “For me, the Indian Racing Festival is the IPL of racing,” he explains. “It brings together top international talent, Indian drivers, team owners, and fans in a format that’s intense, competitive, and very accessible. Just like the IPL changed how people connected with cricket, IRF is doing that for motorsport.”

According to Ganguly, the shift from permanent circuits to city streets changes the mindset entirely. “On a permanent circuit, you have room to recover. On the streets, every decision is magnified. One small misjudgment can undo a weekend’s work,” he says. “As an owner, you feel every lap because the race is constantly testing judgment, discipline, and control.”

Related Content
Related Content

Preparation for the Goa Street Race, he adds, has focused less on outright speed and more on managing uncertainty. “This is a brand-new circuit. There’s no history to fall back on. So, the focus is on alignment; between the driver, the car, and the team. It’s about staying calm and reacting smartly when conditions change.” says Ganguly

Currently placed fourth in the overall standings, Kolkata Royal Tigers head into the Goa round with a balanced line-up that blends international pedigree with Indian experience.

Tom Canning, a British GT Champion and Aston Martin Academy winner, brings European race craft to the team. “Tom’s discipline and race intelligence come from competing at the highest level. That experience matters on street circuits where instincts are constantly tested.”

Indian racer Sohil Shah, two-time IRL champion and a race winner earlier this season, will look to build on his momentum. “Sohil understands how races evolve. Street racing rewards drivers who can adapt quickly, and that awareness will be crucial in Goa.” says Ganguly.

Completing the line-up is veteran Indian racer Sandeep Kumar, a multiple-time national champion. “Sandeep has raced across different eras of Indian motorsport. When races are decided by judgment rather than outright pace, that experience becomes invaluable.”

As the Goa Street race approaches, Ganguly believes the weekend will be about more than points, “just like in cricket, big occasions don’t forgive lapses. Street circuit demands clarity, discipline, and trust across the team. That’s the challenge we’re prepared for.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs GG Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026 Eliminator: Giants Dislodge Lee, Shafali | Delhi Capitals 92/2 (8)

  2. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Lankans Stumbling In Chase Of 129-Run Target

  3. Ishan Kishan Reacts To Old Banter With Rohit Sharma, Video Goes Viral | 'Aap Hi Ne Hata Diya Team Se'

  4. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Italy Cricket Captain Who Will Lead Side At ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 Participating Teams Confirmed - Check Full List

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

  2. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

  3. Spice Girls: The Cricket Revolution In Kerala's Tribal Heartland

  4. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

  5. Budget 2026: Higher STT, No FPI Boost Drag Markets

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Historic Or Capitulation? India-US Trade Deal Sparks Political Divide

  3. Iran’s Protests: A History Of Resistance, Repression And An Eyewitness Account

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Trevor Noah Over Epstein Joke At Grammys

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes