Who Is Arshi Gupta? Meet 9-Year-Old Go-Kart Sensation Making History On The Track

Talent identification and youth engagement has quickly progressed among young and promising drivers through the F1 Academy DYD program. Launched in 2023, Discover Your Drive (DYD) is the global grassroots initiative by F1 Academy to bolster the pipeline of female talent in motorsport. While the F1 Academy racing series focuses on elite competition, DYD acts as the supply line, aiming to remove barriers for young girls and women both on and off the track.