Who Is Arshi Gupta? Meet 9-Year-Old Go-Kart Sensation Making History On The Track

Arshi Gupta is India's youngest female go-kart driver to be selected for F1 Academy's Discover Your Drive (DYD) program. Let's explore the Indian prodigy's journey in the tracks of history

Arshi Gupta at one of the Go Karting Championships. Photo: Special Arrangement
  • Arshi Gupta becomes India's youngest female go-kart driver to selected for F1 Academy’s DYD Program

  • She is only 9 years old

  • Arshi's name is already part of the India Book of Records

Talent identification and youth engagement has quickly progressed among young and promising drivers through the F1 Academy DYD program. Launched in 2023, Discover Your Drive (DYD) is the global grassroots initiative by F1 Academy to bolster the pipeline of female talent in motorsport. While the F1 Academy racing series focuses on elite competition, DYD acts as the supply line, aiming to remove barriers for young girls and women both on and off the track.

To be the ultimate launchpad for young women, Formula 1 founded F1 Academy in 2023. It is an all-female, single-seater racing championship and is designed to help the youngsters transition from karting to elite professional categories like Formula 3, Formula 2, and eventually, Formula 1. The Discover Your Drive program was founded in the same year to effectively support it. It is led by F1 Academy Managing Director Susie Wolff.

Surprisingly, it is an Indian who has recently made history in the F1 academy DYD program. Arshi Gupta, a 9-year-old talent from Faridabad, Haryana, India, has become a Karting sensation as she became the youngest driver ever selected for F1 Academy’s DYD program.

Who is Arshi Gupta?

Career Beginning

Arshi's Go-Karting career began rather unconventionally when her father, Anchit Gupta, noticed her fearlessness and control while riding her tricycle and bicycle. Eyeing further exploration of her talent, Arshi's father took her to a local karting track in Gurgaon. Under the guidance of former Formula 4 racer Rohit Khanna, she began practicing on weekends and quickly became one of the fastest drivers on that track.

Only five months of casual karting was enough for her talent to be recognised. After that, she joined the Leapfrog Racing Team for a testing program in Bangalore to experience professional-grade cars.

Arshi made history when she was just 7 years, 5 months, and 18 days old as she became the youngest driver to obtain a national racing license, earning her a place in the India Book of Records.

Due to limited availability of infrastructure in India, her family moved her training to the UAE and later the UK, where she completed over 150 track days to refine her race craft before returning to dominate the Indian national circuit.

Professional Career

In 2024, Arshi Gupta made her professional debut in the National Karting Championship, quickly making a name for herself. She then expanded her scope by competing internationally in the UAE’s IAME Series and the Rotax Max Challenge.

Her rising career reached a major milestone in 2025 when she clinched the Rotax Max Challenge India Championship title. As the icing on the cake in a standout year for her, Arshi was selected to represent India at the Asia-Pacific Motorsport Games in Sri Lanka, where she tested her skills against some of the best young drivers on the international circuit.

2026 has been a transformative year for Arshi, especially due to her decisive move to the United Kingdom to compete in the highly regarded British Champions of the Future Academy Program. Her career hit a historic high point with her selection for the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive (DYD) program, where she made history as the youngest female driver ever to join the initiative.

This global program is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of female racers by providing them with a high-profile platform and professional mentorship. As one of only a few select drivers in her age category, Arshi is set to represent this elite initiative across a rigorous four-round season in the British series, solidifying her status as a rising star on the international stage.

Reacting on her achievement, Arshi said, “It’s a huge honour to be chosen for F1 Academy’s Discover Your Drive Program. Being the only Indian driver in the group, I’m proud to represent my country and eager to compete against such talented racers in the UK this year.”

