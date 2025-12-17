FanCode Extends Formula 1 Broadcast Deal in India Until 2028

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second practice session prior to the Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second practice session prior to the Formula One Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. | Photo: AP/Armando Franca