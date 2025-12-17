FanCode Extends Formula 1 Broadcast Deal in India Until 2028

FanCode’s new three-year agreement extends its Formula 1 broadcast partnership through the 2028
Indian viewers will be able to subscribe to F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium directly via FanCode
India’s F1 fanbase has grown to 79 million, a 41% rise since 2022
FanCode has renewed its broadcast partnership with Formula 1 under a new three-year agreement, ensuring exclusive digital coverage of F1 in India through the 2028 season. The extension builds on the platform’s existing two-year association that began in 2024.
As part of the expanded deal, Indian viewers will be able to subscribe to F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium directly via FanCode, unlocking access to live races, practice sessions, qualifying, Sprint weekends, and Formula 1’s complete on-demand content library. Formula 1 will continue to offer these subscriptions directly as well.
FanCode will maintain full coverage of every race weekend, alongside its product-led initiatives, including regional commentary in Hindi and Tamil, curated fan screenings, and its motorsports podcast Gearbox. The platform has also indicated that additional viewing enhancements will be rolled out during the term of the agreement.
F1’s Rapid Growth In India
The renewal comes at a time of accelerated Formula 1 fandom in India. According to Nielsen data, the country is now home to 79 million F1 fans, representing a 41% increase since 2022, with particularly strong growth among Gen Z and female audiences.
Interest has also been amplified by the recent Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt, which became the highest-grossing Hollywood release in India.
Beyond India, FanCode will also hold Formula 1 broadcast rights in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, although F1 TV subscriptions in those markets will continue to be sold directly by Formula 1.
What Lies Ahead
Looking ahead, the 2026 Formula 1 season, which begins on March 5 in Melbourne, will usher in significant changes. The grid will expand to 22 cars with the entry of Cadillac, while Audi completes its takeover of Sauber.
Technical regulations will introduce lighter cars, sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics, and Arvid Lindbladt, a driver of Indian heritage, is set to compete after signing with Racing Bulls.