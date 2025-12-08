Hamilton Vows To ‘Unplug From The Matrix’ After Tough First Season With Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton ended his first season with Ferrari without a single podium
He finished sixth in the Drivers’ standings and 267 points behind champion Lando Norris
Hamilton says he intends to “disconnect” completely over winter, avoiding calls, messages and media duties
He expressed fatigue with the constant off-track commitments of Formula 1 life
Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he will "unplug from the matrix" after an underwhelming 2025 campaign with Ferrari.
Hamilton endured a difficult first season at Ferrari, failing to claim a single podium finish.
He rounded out the year in sixth place, 267 points behind champion Lando Norris, while Ferrari finished fourth in the Constructors' Championship.
And the 40-year-old is looking forward to taking a rest.
"At the moment I'm only looking forward to the break," Hamilton said, as reported by ESPN.
"Just [looking forward] to disconnecting, not speaking to anyone. No one will be able to get in touch with me this winter.
"I won't have my phone with me and I'm looking forward to that. Completely unplug from the matrix.
"I can't wait to get away from all this. Every week, photo shoots and all that kind of stuff.
"That's the thing I look forward to one day, not having to do it all."
Hamilton, though, is not lacking for motivating factors ahead of next season.
"The love of what you do, the love of racing," he added.
"The support of people around me, my fans, and keeping alive a dream. And I still have a dream."