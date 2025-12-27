Brentford 4-1 Bournemouth, EPL: Hat-Trick Hero Kevin Schade Helps Bees Into Top Half

Kevin Schade opened scoring for Brentford in sixth minute
Bournemouth goalie Djordje Petrovic netted an unlucky own goal in 39th
Schade completed hat-trick in sixth minute of stoppage time
Kevin Schade scored a perfect hat-trick as Brentford picked up their sixth home league win of the season with a 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.
Brentford needed just six minutes to open the scoring when Schade coolly finished into the bottom-right corner after being set up by a fine pass from striker Igor Thiago.
The Bees' dominant start was further rewarded six minutes before half-time when Djordje Petrovic bundled into his own net after Bafode Diakite's attempted clearance rebounded off the Bournemouth goalkeeper.
Keith Andrews' team pulled further clear when Schade prodded Yehor Yarmoliuk's cross into the roof of the net in the 51st minute, but Bournemouth found a response.
After making a triple change at half-time, substitute Justin Kluivert struck the post with a header before Evanilson was denied by a fine stop from Caoimhin Kelleher.
Their persistence was rewarded when Antoine Semenyo, whose future has been up in the air this week, flicked into the net with 15 minutes of the match remaining.
Keane Lewis-Potter then produced one of the misses of the season after putting his header from less than six yards out wide, but it mattered little to Brentford.
After being initially denied his hat-trick by David Brooks on the line, Schade completed his treble in the 96th minute, diving in to nod Mikkel Damsgaard's cross home.
Data Debrief: Schade makes history as home comforts continue for Andrews' men
Schade will end the calendar year having scored the most league goals of any Brentford player (13), and he has now become the first German player to score two or more hat-tricks in the Premier League.
This was a breathless encounter, with 35 shots in total, 15 for Brentford and 20 for Bournemouth, while the Bees generated an expected goals (xG) total of 3.46 compared to 2.39 for Andoni Iraola's men.
Bournemouth are, however, now winless in their last nine matches, equalling a run from May to October in 2023, which began under previous head coach Gary O'Neil and continued under Iraola.
Only the Premier League's top three teams in the league, Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa, have more home victories than Brentford (six) and the Gtech Community Stadium has become a fortress for the Bees during this first half of the campaign.