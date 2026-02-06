Bournemouth Vs Aston Villa Preview, English Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Ian Maatsen insisted that Aston Villa must put their controversial defeat to Brentford behind them as they return to Premier League action this Saturday.
Villa were beaten 1-0 by Brentford, who had Kevin Schade sent off in the first half, last Sunday, though Unai Emery's team thought they had levelled the game after the break.
After Caoimhin Kelleher spilt Jadon Sancho's shot, Tammy Abraham, on his second debut for the club after returning from Besiktas, was on hand to slot home.
However, following a VAR review, the goal was ruled out after Leon Bailey was deemed to have taken the ball out of play close to his own corner flag, long before Abraham put the ball in the net at the other end.
Emery described the decision as "unfair" in his post-match assessment, but ahead of facing Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on Saturday, Maatsen urged his team-mates to regain focus in their quest to gatecrash the title race.
"I didn't really see, but they checked VAR," Maatsen added. "It took a long time. Apparently, they said the ball was out. They made a decision, and we have to cope with it.
"The game keeps going – we tried, but it couldn't happen. Hopefully, next game, we'll be back with a better result than this.
"We need to stay consistent. These things happen in football; we don't let this affect us.
"We rest, we analyse the game. Everyone knows their job, knows the team. We group back, and hopefully, next game, we get the result."
Bournemouth, meanwhile, won successive Premier League games for just the second time this season after beating bottom-of-the-table Wolves 2-0 away from home.
Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott were on target for Andoni Iraola's side, who, after 11 league games without a win, are unbeaten in their last four top-flight encounters.
Amine Adli teed up Scott's late strike, and in doing so, provided his first assist in 40 appearances across the top five European leagues.
"When you get good results with the team, everybody feels great," Adli said of Bournemouth's upturn in form. "The last weeks have been very good for the whole team.
"I have a lot of confidence at the moment, but we need to keep giving our best. It's always better to look forward; it keeps you ambitious.
"It's dangerous to play scared or backwards. The league is tight, but we will give everything until the end of the season and see where we arrive.
"We are focused and very keen to do well, show our quality and keep that run going."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bournemouth – Junior Kroupi
Bournemouth teenager Kroupi has the best shot conversion rate of any player to have 10 shots in the Premier League this season (38.1%).
He also has the best minutes-per-goal ratio of anyone to score more than once this term (one every 98 minutes), and you would not bet against him scoring again this weekend.
Aston Villa – Morgan Rogers
Morgan Rogers' seven Premier League goals have been worth 11 points to Villa – no player's strikes have been more valuable to their side so far (Igor Thiago also 11).
And he could be on target again here. Indeed, in the top-flight, he has recorded two goal involvements in four matches against Bournemouth, only managing Brighton (five) and Tottenham (three).
MATCH PREDICTION: ASTON VILLA WIN
Following their 4-0 win at Villa Park in November, Aston Villa are looking to complete the league double over Bournemouth for the first time.
However, Emery's side have lost three of their last six Premier League games (W2 D1), as many as they had in their first 18 this season (W12 D3 L3).
But the Villans' title prospects have been helped by their defence. They have conceded 26 goals from an expected goals against (xGA) total of 33.9, meaning they have conceded 7.9 goals fewer than expected. Only Everton (eight) have a better figure so far this term (27 conceded, 35 xGA).
And having won four of their first five Premier League games against Villa (L1), Bournemouth are now winless in their last six (D2 L4).
The Cherries have, however, won three of their last four top-flight games (D1), after a run of 11 without a win (D5 L6). Bournemouth have also won five of their last seven league games against sides starting the day in the top three of the table (L2).
But Iraola's men have provided entertainment. Last season in the Premier League, only four teams' games saw fewer goals scored than Bournemouth's (104 – F58 A46). So far this season, the Cherries' games have had more goals than any other side (83 – F40 A43).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Bournemouth – 32.3%
Draw – 25.4%
Aston Villa – 42.3%