Aston Villa Vs Brentford: 10-Man Bees Deal Blow To Villans' EPL Title Hopes

A defensive masterclass and VAR assist helped Brentford claim all three points at Villa Park on matchday 24 of the English Premier League 2025-26. Reduced to 10 men with the sending off of Kevin Schade, for kicking out at Matty Cash in the 42nd minute, the visitors stunned the hosts with a first-half stoppage time goal from Dango Ouattara. The 1-0 win, their first in three league outings, ensured Keith Andrews' Bees move to seventh place (36 points). Minutes after the restart, Tammy Abraham's goal was controversially ruled out by VAR. Replays of the goal showed that the ball had appeared to go out of play in the build-up 19 seconds earlier. Villa are now third in the table with 46 points, behind leaders Arsenal (53) and Manchester City (46). Next, both teams will be on the road: Villa at Bournemouth and Brentford at Newcastle.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
EPL: Aston Villa vs Brentford
Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham has a shot on goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Brentford in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
1/7
EPL: Brentford vs Aston Villa
Brentford's Dango Ouattara celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Brentford, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/7
EPL 2025-26: Aston Villa vs Brentford
Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game but is ruled out due to VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Brentford, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/7
EPL 2025-26: Brentford vs Aston Villa
Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk (left) and Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Brentford, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/7
English Premier League: Aston Villa vs Brentford
Brentford's Dango Ouattara scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Brentford, in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/7
English Premier League: Brentford vs Aston Villa
Brentford's Dango Ouattara, left, and Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/7
English Premier League 2025-26: Aston Villa vs Brentford
Aston Villa's Emi Buendia, center, and Brentford's Vitaly Janelt battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/7
English Premier League 2025-26: Brentford vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Jadon Sancho, right, and Brentford's Mathias Jensen battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs USA LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up: IND A Ease To 38-Run Win; Tilak Shows Off Fitness

  2. Canada Vs Italy LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Smuts Misses Half-Century

  3. Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag To Ayush Badoni - Check Out India A's Full Squad For World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns PCB Of Serious Consequences Over Possible India Match Boycott

  5. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Thailand Masters 2026: Devika Sihag Secures Maiden Super 300 Title As Malaysian Opposition Retires In Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  5. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026 And The Politics Of Assumed Loyalty

  2. Budget 2026: Tourism Sees Ambitious Announcements; Heritage, Buddhism, Trekking Gets Major Focus

  3. Disabled Rights Platform Calls Union Budget ‘Exclusionary’

  4. Budget 2026: India Plans Rare Earth Corridors In Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Other States To Cut China Dependence

  5. Budget 2026 Leaves Kerala Disappointed; Many Tamil Nadu Demands Unmet

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russia Sees ‘Visible’ Military Victory in Ukraine: Medvedev

  2. 15 Pakistani Soldiers, 92 Militants Killed In Balochistan Counter-Terror Operations

  3. Trump Says India Will Buy Venezuelan Oil Instead Of Iranian Crude

  4. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  5. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

Latest Stories

  1. Grammys 2026 Full Winners List: Bad Bunny Wins Album Of The Year, Kendrick Lamar And SZA Accept Record Of The Year

  2. Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

  3. Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Wins His First-Ever Grammy, Achieves EGOT Status

  4. Who Wore ICE OUT Pins At The Grammys 2026? Artists Turn Red Carpet Into Protest Space

  5. 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Baramulla District In Jammu And Kashmir

  6. Who's Rafaela Pimenta? Football's First Female Super-Agent

  7. Pakistan Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup: History Of Teams Forfeiting ICC Games

  8. Tottenham Hotspur Vs Man City Highlights, Premier League: Solanke's Equaliser Dents Sky Blues' Title Hopes