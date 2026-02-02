Aston Villa Vs Brentford: 10-Man Bees Deal Blow To Villans' EPL Title Hopes
A defensive masterclass and VAR assist helped Brentford claim all three points at Villa Park on matchday 24 of the English Premier League 2025-26. Reduced to 10 men with the sending off of Kevin Schade, for kicking out at Matty Cash in the 42nd minute, the visitors stunned the hosts with a first-half stoppage time goal from Dango Ouattara. The 1-0 win, their first in three league outings, ensured Keith Andrews' Bees move to seventh place (36 points). Minutes after the restart, Tammy Abraham's goal was controversially ruled out by VAR. Replays of the goal showed that the ball had appeared to go out of play in the build-up 19 seconds earlier. Villa are now third in the table with 46 points, behind leaders Arsenal (53) and Manchester City (46). Next, both teams will be on the road: Villa at Bournemouth and Brentford at Newcastle.
