New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: NZ-W Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: Check out the preview, streaming details and squads as NZ-W take on SA-W in the first T20I at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

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NZ-W vs SA-W
NZ-W bat first against SA-W in the first T20I. Photo: X/WHITE_FERNS
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Amelia Kerr leads NZ-W against SA-W in the T20I series

  • NZ-W won the toss and opt to bat

  • SA-W come into the series on the back of 2-1 series win over PAK-W

New Zealand face-off against South Africa women in a white-ball series starting with the T20Is. The two teams lock horns at the Bay Oval, Tauranga with new skipper Amelia Kerr wanting to make a mark on her side.

South Africa women, on the other hand, will want to carry the momentum from the recent Pakistan series where they won 2-1 as Laura Wolvaardt-led look ahead for the T20 World Cup.

NZ-W vs SA-W: Head to Head (T20Is)

  • Matches Played: 17

  • Won by NZ-W: 12

  • Won by SA-W: 4

  • Tied / No Results: 1

NZ-W vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Toss Update

New Zealand Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

NZ-W vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand Women: Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing

NZ-W vs SA-W, 1st T20I: LIVE Streaming Info

Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the T20I series on the FanCode app and website, as well as SonyLIV. The Sony Sports network will provide TV broadcast of all the games.

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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