New Zealand Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Streaming, 1st T20I: NZ-W Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Summary of this article
Amelia Kerr leads NZ-W against SA-W in the T20I series
NZ-W won the toss and opt to bat
SA-W come into the series on the back of 2-1 series win over PAK-W
New Zealand face-off against South Africa women in a white-ball series starting with the T20Is. The two teams lock horns at the Bay Oval, Tauranga with new skipper Amelia Kerr wanting to make a mark on her side.
South Africa women, on the other hand, will want to carry the momentum from the recent Pakistan series where they won 2-1 as Laura Wolvaardt-led look ahead for the T20 World Cup.
NZ-W vs SA-W: Head to Head (T20Is)
Matches Played: 17
Won by NZ-W: 12
Won by SA-W: 4
Tied / No Results: 1
NZ-W vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Toss Update
New Zealand Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.
NZ-W vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa Women: Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
New Zealand Women: Georgia Plimmer, Isabella Gaze(w), Amelia Kerr(c), Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Sharp, Suzie Bates, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Bree Illing
NZ-W vs SA-W, 1st T20I: LIVE Streaming Info
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the T20I series on the FanCode app and website, as well as SonyLIV. The Sony Sports network will provide TV broadcast of all the games.