Shabnim Ismail Comes Out Of Retirement To Strengthen South Africa’s Women's T20 World Cup Hopes

Shabnim Ismail returns from international retirement to boost South Africa’s pace attack ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

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Shabnim Ismail Comes Out Of Retirement
Shabnim Ismail was named Player of the Match against Pakistan at ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Photo: File
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Summary of this article

  • Shabnim Ismail has reversed her international retirement and returned to SA’s squad forWomen’s T20 World Cup

  • The 37-year-old remains SA’s leading wicket-taker in women’s T20Is with 123 wickets in 113 matches.

  • South Africa, led by Laura Wolvaardt, begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against Australia on June 13

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail on Tuesday reversed her international retirement as she was named in the country's 15-player squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the UK from June 12 to July 5.

Aiming to inspire the future generations of women’s cricket in the country, the Proteas squad, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, features the 37-year-old Ismail, who last represented SA in the T20 World Cup final in Cape Town in February 2023.

She brings a wealth of experience, adding 113 T20I caps and a national record of 123 wickets to the group.

She will be joined by Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk, who are back after recovering from illness and a calf injury, respectively.

Wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso also returns from a wrist injury that ruled her out of the recent T20I series against India and will link up with Sinalo Jafta in that department. South Africa had outplayed India in the recent five match series.

Kayla Reyneke is set for her first senior World Cup after enjoying a breakout international season. The former SA U19 Women’s captain ended the 2025/26 campaign with a batting average of 53 and five wickets in her first nine T20Is.

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The remainder of the squad includes Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon. Meanwhile, the bowling attack features seamers Ayabonga Khaka and Tumi Sekhukhune, as well as spin queen Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Proteas Women head coach, Mandla Mashimbyi, said: “The 4-1 series win against India gave us a lot of confidence, but there are still final touch-ups we need to make before the World Cup starts.

“Having someone like Shabnim back adds a lot of value to the group. We had good conversations and you could see the hunger she still has to represent South Africa and help this team achieve something special. We’re also pleased to have players like Marizanne, Dané and Karabo available again.

“Every team goes to a World Cup wanting to win it, and we are no different, but for us it’s about staying in love with the process, taking it one game at a time and continuing to improve as the tournament advances.”

After reaching the last three ICC tournament finals, South Africa will begin their latest T20 World Cup campaign in Group 1 against Australia on June 13 in Manchester, before facing Pakistan, India, the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

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