India Squad Announcement For ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Preview, Live Streaming

Summary of this article
BCCI women’s selection committee to pick 15-member India squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Selection meeting to be followed by a press conference
Committee to also select squads for India's T20I series, one-off Test against England
The women’s selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will convene in Mumbai on Saturday (May 2) to select the 15-member India squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The global showpiece will be held in England from June 12 to July 5.
The selection meeting will be followed by a press conference, which will be attended by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, committee chairperson Amita Sharma and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. The committee will also select the squads for India's three-match T20I series against England, to be played from May 28 to June 2, the one-off Test against England from July 13, and the India A squad for the three one-day and three T20 matches against England A.
India are placed in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup along with the mighty Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and arch-rivals Pakistan. The Women In Blue recently suffered a dismal 1-4 loss to South Africa in a five-match T20I series, leading to Harmanpreet saying India need to regroup and find a way forward.
"Need to sit together as a group and think how to move forward. Disappointing for us, lots of positives and learnings for us," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation of the fifth and final game. "We did well in patches today. In batting, the powerplay was something which cost us. Didn't get too many runs and lost two wickets. It's disappointing, need to keep working hard."
India Squad Announcement For ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
Where will the India squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be announced?
The India squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be announced at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.
When will the India squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be announced?
The India squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be announced on Saturday, May 2 at 5pm IST.
Where will the India squad announcement for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be telecast and live streamed?
As of now, no information is available on whether the India squad announcement for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast or live streamed. We will update this space if and when there is a development.