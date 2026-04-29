India Squad Announcement For ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Preview, Live Streaming

Here is your ready reckoner for the women’s selection committee meeting and India squad announcement for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: preview, timing and live streaming info

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India Squad Announcement For ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026: Preview, Live Streaming
Team India cricketers celebrating a wicket against Australia in the 1st T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo: BCCIWomen/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BCCI women’s selection committee to pick 15-member India squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

  • Selection meeting to be followed by a press conference

  • Committee to also select squads for India's T20I series, one-off Test against England

The women’s selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will convene in Mumbai on Saturday (May 2) to select the 15-member India squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The global showpiece will be held in England from June 12 to July 5.

The selection meeting will be followed by a press conference, which will be attended by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, committee chairperson Amita Sharma and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. The committee will also select the squads for India's three-match T20I series against England, to be played from May 28 to June 2, the one-off Test against England from July 13, and the India A squad for the three one-day and three T20 matches against England A.

India are placed in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup along with the mighty Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and arch-rivals Pakistan. The Women In Blue recently suffered a dismal 1-4 loss to South Africa in a five-match T20I series, leading to Harmanpreet saying India need to regroup and find a way forward.

"Need to sit together as a group and think how to move forward. Disappointing for us, lots of positives and learnings for us," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation of the fifth and final game. "We did well in patches today. In batting, the powerplay was something which cost us. Didn't get too many runs and lost two wickets. It's disappointing, need to keep working hard."

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India Squad Announcement For ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

Q

Where will the India squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be announced?

A

The India squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be announced at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Q

When will the India squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be announced?

A

The India squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be announced on Saturday, May 2 at 5pm IST.

Q

Where will the India squad announcement for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 be telecast and live streamed?

A

As of now, no information is available on whether the India squad announcement for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast or live streamed. We will update this space if and when there is a development.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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