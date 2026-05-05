India Retain No. 1 Spot In ICC Men’s T20I Rankings; England, Australia Follow

Summary of this article
India remain No. 1 in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings with 275 points
The three-time World Cup winners successfully defended their crown earlier this year
Bangladesh climbed to eighth, overtaking Sri Lanka, who slipped to ninth after losing six rating points
India retained the No. 1 position in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, ahead of England and Australia in the latest update released on Tuesday. The three-time World Cup winners remain on top despite a slight narrowing of their lead.
“Sitting at 275 points, India see their lead over England (262 points) trimmed by merely one point, while Australia are placed closer to England in third place with 258 points,” the ICC said.
Earlier this year, India became the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title and extended their record to a third crown.
England, the two-time champions, remain second in the men’s rankings with 262 rating points. Australia, the 2021 winners, are third with 258. New Zealand (247), South Africa (244), Pakistan (240), and West Indies (233) occupy the next positions without any change in the rankings.
Sri Lanka Slip, USA Rise
Further down the table, Bangladesh (225) climbed to eighth, overtaking Sri Lanka (221), who dropped to ninth after losing six rating points. Afghanistan sit close behind in 10th with 220 points. Zimbabwe and Ireland hold the 11th and the 12th spots, respectively.
“Cricket’s rising force in North America, the USA have leapfrogged two spots after gaining six points, and see themselves rise to the 13th place, overtaking Netherlands and Scotland who are at 14th and 15th ranks respectively,” the ICC said.
“Namibia was unchanged at 16th place while Nepal (17th) and Oman (19th) jumped a spot each, overtaking UAE (18th) and Canada (20th) respectively.”
ICC Rankings Update
The latest ICC rankings have changed the weighting system. There has also been a reduction in the number of ranked teams.
“The latest rankings rate all matches played since May 2025 at 100 per cent and those of the previous two years at 50 per cent,” the ICC said. “The number of teams in the rankings is down from 102 to 98 as Fiji, Gambia, Greece and Israel didn’t make the cut as they did not play the requisite eight T20Is in the past three years.”