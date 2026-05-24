LSG Vs PBKS, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Shreyas Iyer walked away with the POTM thanks to his unbeaten 101
Iyer's century helped PBKS finish fourth in the IPL 2026 standings
PBKS must hope RR lose to MI in today's final league game
Shreyas Iyer grabbed the spotlight in match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with hos maiden century as Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The win also ended PBKS' six-match losing run and helped them climb to fourth spot in the points table.
Iyer walked out when PBKS were in a tough spot at 22/2, after being set a target of 197 for victory. He started with caution and brought up his fifty in 33 balls before upping the ante and bringing up his century in 51 balls.
Iyer became only the third Punjab skipper to hit an IPL hundred after Adam Gilchrist in 2011 and KL Rahul in 2020.
His 140-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh (69) was the key reason behind PBKS' victory over LSG. They can now finish in the top four only if Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders lose their games on Sunday.
Rajasthan Royals play against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders host Delhi Capitals on the last day of league games. Victory for Rajasthan will knock out Punjab and Kolkata. Delhi was eliminated on Saturday owing to Punjab’s win.
Lucknow finished 10th with 10 losses in 14 games.
Player Of The Match - Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer walked away with the POTM thanks to his unbeaten 101 as PBKS finally registered a victory. Shreyas' innings included 11 fours and five sixes.