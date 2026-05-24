LSG Vs PBKS, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League on Saturday, May 23 thanks to an impressive century by Shreyas Iyer impressing that came off 51 balls

IPL 2026 LSG vs PBKS at Ekana Cricket Stadium-Shreyas Iyer
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, left, and Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer walked away with the POTM thanks to his unbeaten 101

  • Iyer's century helped PBKS finish fourth in the IPL 2026 standings

  • PBKS must hope RR lose to MI in today's final league game

Shreyas Iyer grabbed the spotlight in match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with hos maiden century as Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The win also ended PBKS' six-match losing run and helped them climb to fourth spot in the points table.

Iyer walked out when PBKS were in a tough spot at 22/2, after being set a target of 197 for victory. He started with caution and brought up his fifty in 33 balls before upping the ante and bringing up his century in 51 balls.

Iyer became only the third Punjab skipper to hit an IPL hundred after Adam Gilchrist in 2011 and KL Rahul in 2020.

His 140-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh (69) was the key reason behind PBKS' victory over LSG. They can now finish in the top four only if Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders lose their games on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals play against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders host Delhi Capitals on the last day of league games. Victory for Rajasthan will knock out Punjab and Kolkata. Delhi was eliminated on Saturday owing to Punjab’s win.

Lucknow finished 10th with 10 losses in 14 games.

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Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal , second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - AP Photo
Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Lucknow. - AP
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant congratulates Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, centre, after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, India, Saturday, May 23, 2026 - (AP Photo)
Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Player Of The Match - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer walked away with the POTM thanks to his unbeaten 101 as PBKS finally registered a victory. Shreyas' innings included 11 fours and five sixes.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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