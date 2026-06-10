India Vs England, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update, Playing XIs And Live Streaming

India Women face England Women in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday, June 10 at 14:30 IST
India Women have won the toss and opted to field first in the contest
The match will be streamed live and free worldwide on ICC.tv and the official ICC YouTube channel, while in India it will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioHotstar
India face England at Cardiff in the final ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match on June 10, with both sides using the contest as a final tune-up before the tournament begins on June 12.
India arrive with confidence after a strong 26-run win over West Indies in Cardiff, where they put up 179/8 and then backed it up with a disciplined bowling effort to restrict the opposition to 153/8.
The performance offered encouraging signs across departments, especially in how they handled pressure in the middle overs and closed out the game.
England, on the other hand, are looking to reset after a five-wicket defeat to Australia in their previous warm-up at the same venue. They managed 157/6 with the bat but were unable to defend the total as Australia chased down 158/5, exposing a few areas they will want to tighten before the main event.
With both teams having one final opportunity to test combinations and assess conditions in Cardiff, this fixture carries more weight than a typical warm-up.
India Vs England, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XIs
India Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
England Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Sophia Dunkley, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman
India Women (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma
India Vs England, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs England, ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match?
The India vs England ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at 14:30 IST (10:00 GMT) on Wednesday, June 10, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.
Where to watch India vs England, ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match?
The match will be streamed live and free worldwide on ICC.tv and the official ICC YouTube channel. In India, it will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioHotstar.