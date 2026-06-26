India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma Fifty Powers Women In Blue To Crucial Five-Wicket Victory
India kept their ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final hopes firmly alive with a composed five-wicket victory over Bangladesh at Old Trafford, Manchester. After opting to bat, Bangladesh posted 136/8, led by Juairiya Ferdous' 33 and captain Nigar Sultana's 32, but India's disciplined bowling attack, spearheaded by Radha Yadav's three wickets, prevented a bigger total. Chasing 137, Shafali Verma dominated the powerplay with a fluent 53 off 34 balls, laying the perfect platform despite a few middle-order jitters. Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with a valuable 26 as India reached the target with 19 balls to spare and five wickets in hand. The victory keeps Harmanpreet Kaur's side firmly in the race for the semifinals ahead of a crucial final group-stage clash against Australia.
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