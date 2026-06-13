USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hosts Set To Take On La Albirroja - Starting XIs Out

United States Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Catch play-by-play updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D opener between USA and PAR on Saturday, 13 June, at Los Angeles Stadium

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Outlook Sports Desk
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USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026
United States fans cheer prior to the World Cup Group D soccer match between the United States and Paraguay in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group D opener between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on Saturday, 13 June. The co-hosts begin their World Cup campaign at home after mixed warm-up results, while Paraguay arrive in strong form under Gustavo Alfaro following a solid qualifying run. Both sides meet in a key early clash in a group also featuring Australia and Turkey, where only the top two will advance to the knockout stage. USA will look to use home advantage under Mauricio Pochettino, while Paraguay aim to spoil the party in their first meeting with the hosts in decades.
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USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team News

Chris Richards returns for the USA after recovering from an ankle injury and starts in defence alongside captain Tim Ream, giving the hosts a timely boost at the back.

In attack, the USA will rely on Christian Pulisic as their main threat, with Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi providing support in a fast, mobile front line.

USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: PAR Starting XI

USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: United States Starting XI

USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview

USA face Paraguay in a Group D clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Saturday, 13 June, as both begin their World Cup 2026 campaign in a group also featuring Australia and Turkey, where only the top two progress.

The co-hosts, led by Mauricio Pochettino, arrive after mixed warm-up results and will look to maximise home advantage in their 12th World Cup appearance.

Paraguay, under Gustavo Alfaro, come in with strong qualifying form and a compact, set-piece-focused style, but have historically struggled in World Cup openers. Both sides will be aiming for an early statement in a tightly contested group.

USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Good Morning!

Greetings and welcome back to our live blog covering USA vs Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 -- stay tuned for all the live updates, team news, and key moments as the Group D opener gets underway in Los Angeles.

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