USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hosts Set To Take On La Albirroja - Starting XIs Out

USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Team News
Chris Richards returns for the USA after recovering from an ankle injury and starts in defence alongside captain Tim Ream, giving the hosts a timely boost at the back.
In attack, the USA will rely on Christian Pulisic as their main threat, with Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi providing support in a fast, mobile front line.
USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: PAR Starting XI
USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: United States Starting XI
USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Preview
USA face Paraguay in a Group D clash at Los Angeles Stadium on Saturday, 13 June, as both begin their World Cup 2026 campaign in a group also featuring Australia and Turkey, where only the top two progress.
The co-hosts, led by Mauricio Pochettino, arrive after mixed warm-up results and will look to maximise home advantage in their 12th World Cup appearance.
Paraguay, under Gustavo Alfaro, come in with strong qualifying form and a compact, set-piece-focused style, but have historically struggled in World Cup openers. Both sides will be aiming for an early statement in a tightly contested group.
USA Vs Paraguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Streaming Info
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.