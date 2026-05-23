LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Hits Maiden League Hundred, Powers Punjab To Hope-Reviving Win

Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten 101 off 51 balls
PBKS skipper smashed when batting on 95, with three runs needed for win
Punjab now seek favour from Mumbai Indians to sneak into playoffs
Shreyas Iyer reserved his best for the last, smashing his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred to propel Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a vital seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday (May 23).
Iyer's century came off 51 balls, and was the perfect finishing touch to the game from the PBKS skipper. The India batter was at the crease on 95 and Punjab needed just three more runs to win. That is when Iyer launched a majestic strike over long on and take his team to its first win in seven outings.
It was a captain's knock through and through. The 31-year-old arrived in the middle with the visitors in a spot of bother at 22 for two, having lost Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly. Iyer took charge and constructed a match-winning 140-run partnership off 76 balls with opener Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 39), who hit a crucial fifty too.
Punjab now stand fourth in the IPL 2026 points table with 15 points, and await the result of Sunday's double-header games. The Kings need Mumbai Indians to beat Rajasthan Royals first, and then require Delhi Capitals to avoid a big loss from Kolkata Knight Riders, so as to seal a playoff berth.
IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 68
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|RCB (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.783
|2
|GT (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.695
|3
|SRH (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.524
|4
|PBKS
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|0.309
|5
|RR
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.083
|6
|KKR
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.011
|7
|CSK (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|-0.345
|8
|DC (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|9
|MI (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.51
|10
|LSG (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.74
Earlier, Josh Inglis scored a typically brutal 72 (off 44 balls), guiding LSG to a handy 196 for six. Inglis and Pant (26 off 21) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket as the already-eliminated Super Giants recovered from a shaky 69 for three in the seventh over.
Badoni took the centre stage before that, making an 18-ball 43 and creaming Azmatullah Omarzai for 24 runs in the fifth over. Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar made a rare IPL appearance, playing in his sixth match in the league.
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT, Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31