LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Hits Maiden League Hundred, Powers Punjab To Hope-Reviving Win

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Shreyas Iyer walked in to bat when Punjab Kings' score read 22 for two, and forged a match-winning 140-run partnership off 76 balls with opener Prabhsimran Singh

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Hits Maiden League Hundred, Powers Punjab To Hope-Reviving Win
Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Lucknow. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten 101 off 51 balls

  • PBKS skipper smashed when batting on 95, with three runs needed for win

  • Punjab now seek favour from Mumbai Indians to sneak into playoffs

Shreyas Iyer reserved his best for the last, smashing his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred to propel Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a vital seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday (May 23).

ALSO READ: LSG Vs PBKS Highlights

Iyer's century came off 51 balls, and was the perfect finishing touch to the game from the PBKS skipper. The India batter was at the crease on 95 and Punjab needed just three more runs to win. That is when Iyer launched a majestic strike over long on and take his team to its first win in seven outings.

It was a captain's knock through and through. The 31-year-old arrived in the middle with the visitors in a spot of bother at 22 for two, having lost Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly. Iyer took charge and constructed a match-winning 140-run partnership off 76 balls with opener Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 39), who hit a crucial fifty too.

Punjab now stand fourth in the IPL 2026 points table with 15 points, and await the result of Sunday's double-header games. The Kings need Mumbai Indians to beat Rajasthan Royals first, and then require Delhi Capitals to avoid a big loss from Kolkata Knight Riders, so as to seal a playoff berth.

Related Content
Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Lucknow. - AP
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant congratulates Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, centre, after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, India, Saturday, May 23, 2026 - (AP Photo)
Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Shashank Singh celebrating with teammates after dismissing Abhishek Sharma during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match at Mullanpur. - AP Photo

IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 68

PositionTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1RCB (Q)14950180.783
2GT (Q)14950180.695
3SRH (Q)14950180.524
4PBKS14761150.309
5RR13760140.083
6KKR13661130.011
7CSK (E)1468012-0.345
8DC (E)1367012-0.871
9MI (E)134908-0.51
10LSG (E)1441008-0.74

Earlier, Josh Inglis scored a typically brutal 72 (off 44 balls), guiding LSG to a handy 196 for six. Inglis and Pant (26 off 21) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket as the already-eliminated Super Giants recovered from a shaky 69 for three in the seventh over.

Badoni took the centre stage before that, making an 18-ball 43 and creaming Azmatullah Omarzai for 24 runs in the fifth over. Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar made a rare IPL appearance, playing in his sixth match in the league.

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT, Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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