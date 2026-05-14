PBKS Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Plummeting Punjab Kings Look To Arrest Slide Against Eliminated Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings' coach Ricky Ponting, squatting left, speaks to Punjab Kings' openers Prabhsimran Singh, center, and Priyansh Arya before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Punjab Kings' coach Ricky Ponting, squatting left, speaks to Punjab Kings' openers Prabhsimran Singh, center, and Priyansh Arya before the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, India. Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia