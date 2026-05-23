LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh Hits His Sixth Fifty Of Season To Keep Punjab In Playoff Hunt

Prabhsimran Singh hit his sixth fifty of IPL 2026
Right-hander compiled 140 run partnership off 76 balls with captain Shreyas Iyer
Prabhsimran first uncapped Indian player to tally 500-plus runs in more than one IPL edition
Prabhsimran Singh kept Punjab Kings' (PBKS) playoff hopes alive with his sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fifty, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday (May 23).
Prabhsimran got to his half-century off 28 balls, and became the first uncapped Indian player to tally 500-plus runs in more than one IPL edition in the process. The 25-year-old had aggregated 549 runs in the previous season and crossed the 500-run mark in the ongoing one before getting dismissed for a 39-ball 69.
A searing yorker from Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, ended Prabhsimran's stay in the middle. The right-hander smashed seven fours and two sixes prior to that, and compiled a potentially match-winning 140 run partnership off 76 balls with captain Shreyas Iyer.
Earlier, Josh Inglis scored a typically brutal 72 (off 44 balls), guiding LSG to a handy 196 for six. Inglis and Pant (26 off 21) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket as the already-eliminated Super Giants recovered from a shaky 69 for three in the seventh over.
Badoni took the centre stage before that, making an 18-ball 43 and creaming Azmatullah Omarzai for 24 runs in the fifth over. Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar made a rare IPL appearance, playing in his sixth match in the league.
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT, Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31