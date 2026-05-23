LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh Hits His Sixth Fifty Of Season To Keep Punjab In Playoff Hunt

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Prabhsimran Singh got to his half-century off 28 deliveries, and became the first uncapped Indian player to tally 500-plus runs in more than one IPL edition during his 39-ball 69

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026 Prabhsimran Singh Hits His Sixth Fifty Season To Keep Punjab In Playoff Hunt
Prabhsimran Singh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Lucknow. Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Prabhsimran Singh hit his sixth fifty of IPL 2026

  • Right-hander compiled 140 run partnership off 76 balls with captain Shreyas Iyer

  • Prabhsimran first uncapped Indian player to tally 500-plus runs in more than one IPL edition

Prabhsimran Singh kept Punjab Kings' (PBKS) playoff hopes alive with his sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fifty, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday (May 23).

ALSO READ: LSG Vs PBKS Live Score

Prabhsimran got to his half-century off 28 balls, and became the first uncapped Indian player to tally 500-plus runs in more than one IPL edition in the process. The 25-year-old had aggregated 549 runs in the previous season and crossed the 500-run mark in the ongoing one before getting dismissed for a 39-ball 69.

A searing yorker from Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, ended Prabhsimran's stay in the middle. The right-hander smashed seven fours and two sixes prior to that, and compiled a potentially match-winning 140 run partnership off 76 balls with captain Shreyas Iyer.

Prabhsimran Singh stumps Ayush Badoni for 43 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 23. - Screengrab
LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh Does A Dhoni To Dismiss Ayush Badoni

By Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, Josh Inglis scored a typically brutal 72 (off 44 balls), guiding LSG to a handy 196 for six. Inglis and Pant (26 off 21) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket as the already-eliminated Super Giants recovered from a shaky 69 for three in the seventh over.

Related Content
Shreyas Iyer powered PBKS to a 7-wicket win over LSG in match 68 of IPL 2026 at Ekana Cricket Stadium. - X/IPL
Prabhsimran Singh stumps Ayush Badoni for 43 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 23. - Screengrab
Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Shashank Singh celebrating with teammates after dismissing Abhishek Sharma during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 match at Mullanpur. - AP Photo

Badoni took the centre stage before that, making an 18-ball 43 and creaming Azmatullah Omarzai for 24 runs in the fifth over. Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar made a rare IPL appearance, playing in his sixth match in the league.

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: RCB vs GT, Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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