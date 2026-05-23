LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Josh Inglis’ Blazing 28-Ball Fifty Complicates Punjab’s Playoff Equation

Josh Inglis scored a calm 28-ball half-century against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium
It was Inglis’ third fifty in just his fifth IPL 2026 match for LSG
Punjab Kings needed a win against LSG to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race
Lucknow Super Giants may already be out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff race, but Josh Inglis ensured the home crowd still had something to cheer about during the high-pressure clash against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium.
Batting with confidence and clarity, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter produced another impactful innings at the top of the order, bringing up a calm 28-ball half-century against a bowling attack featuring Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
His fifty came in the 12th over when he sliced Arshdeep through backward point for a couple, with Yuzvendra Chahal doing well in the deep to save runs. It is Inglis’ third fifty in just his fifth IPL 2026 match.
Josh Inglis Continues His Strong IPL 2026 Run
Inglis looked in complete control throughout his innings and handled both pace and spin comfortably on a surface that offered good value for shots. Even after LSG lost early wickets, the Australian kept the scoreboard moving with smart placement, clean hitting, and quick running between the wickets.
The right-hander has quickly become one of the positives for Lucknow in an otherwise disappointing campaign. Earlier this season, he had smashed 85 off just 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings and has consistently maintained an aggressive strike rate in the tournament.
The timing of this knock was especially important because LSG were missing Mitchell Marsh, who left the IPL to join Australia’s ODI squad. With senior batters struggling for consistency at different stages of the season, Inglis once again stepped up and anchored the innings while still scoring at an attacking rate.
Punjab Kings Eye Crucial Victory To Stay Alive
While Inglis impressed with the bat, Punjab Kings entered the match knowing their IPL 2026 campaign was on the line. PBKS came into the contest on a six-match losing streak and needed a win to remain alive in the playoff race. Captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl first after winning the toss, hoping his bowling attack could exploit early movement under lights.
Punjab’s qualification scenario remained complicated before the game began. A victory over Lucknow would move them to 15 points and keep them in contention for the final playoff spot alongside Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Ricky Ponting had already described the contest as “now or never” for PBKS, underlining the pressure surrounding the team heading into the final league-stage fixtures. With Inglis counterattacking brilliantly, Punjab’s bowlers were forced to work hard in what had effectively become a knockout encounter for the franchise.