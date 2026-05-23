IPL 2026 Playoffs: Qualification Scenarios Explained For PBKS, RR, KKR And DC For Final Spot

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

RCB grabbed the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table despite their defeat to SRH and now made the race for the final spot a four-horse race between RR, DC, KKR and PBKS

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag celebrates his fifty runs
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary of this article

  • RCB have grabbed the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table despite losing to SRH

  • The final spot for the playoffs is a four-horse race

  • PBKS, DC, KKR and RR are in a battle to take the fourth spot in the IPL 2026 standings

The race for the final spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs is now down to four teams after Royal Challengers Bengaluru grabbed the top spot despite their defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

RCB topped the IPL 2026 points table via a healthy net run rate and now face Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium.

SRH could not achieve the massive margin to break in the top two, and had to settle for the third spot in the points table and will now play the Eliminator on May 27 in Mullanpur.

With RCB, GT and SRH already guaranteed of the playoff spots, the fourth and final spot is still up for grabs and is a four-way battle between Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

RR Favourites For Playoff Spot

Rajasthan Royals are currently sitting on 14 points with a NRR of +0.083 and are favourites to land the fourth spot. The Riyan Parag-led side have a simple equation - beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday and qualify for the playoffs despite other results. A win over MI takes them to 16 points, a tally that no other side can reach.

Related Content
KKR and MI will take on each other in match 65 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20. - IPL/X
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India, Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - (AP Photo/Abhijit Addya)
Delhi Capitals' Auqib Nabi with teammate Madhav Tiwari celebrate after wining against Punjab Kings during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Dharamshala, India, Monday, May 11, 2026. - AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring fifty against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - IPL/X

However, if Royals lose to Mumbai Indians then things will become complexed for the Riyan Parag-led side. If PBKS beat LSG, that moves them to 15 points, If KKR beat DC, they will also reach 15 points. The fourth spot race would come down to NRR and it will simply put the likes of Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in the ascendency, given RR's defeat to MI.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

RankTeamsMatchesWinLossNRNRRPoints
1RCB (Q)149500.78318
2GT(Q)149500.69518
3SRH (Q)149500.52418
4RR137600.08314
5PBKS136610.22713
6KKR136610.01113
7CSK (E)14680-0.34512
8DC13670-0.87112
9MI (E)13490-0.518
10LSG (E)13490-0.7028

PBKS Need Victory Against LSG

Punjab Kings' dismal form has seen them lose six games on the trot, a stark contrast to their sensational start to the IPL 2026 season. Last year's runners-up head to the game against Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win situation. A win would not guarantee them the final playoff spot as they must hope MI beat RR on Sunday. If Royals win and make it to 16 points, then it's curtains for Shreyas Iyer-led side.

If PBKS beat LSG and RR lose, Punjab then must hope that DC do them a favour and beat KKR. Another advantage for PBKS is their strong NRR, which could come into play if the teams finish level on points.

KKR vs DC - Crunch Game

Kolkata Knight Riders are on 13 points and take on Delhi Capitals who will have to depend on results elsewhere to qualify for the playoffs. KKR's victory over DC takes them to 15 points and keeps their hopes alive, however a defeat would end their hopes altogether.

Ajinkya Rahane-led side must also hope that RR lose to MI and LSG beat PBKS as Punjab Kings' victory could see them reach 15 points and would bring NNR into equation. KKR's NRR is +0.011 which is not good as compared to PBKS'.

As for DC, they have a poor NRR (-0.871) and must beat KKR and hope both RR and PBKS lose. Even then, DC must beat KKR by a huge margin to boost their NRR and push them towards the playoff spot.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories