IPL 2026 Playoffs: Qualification Scenarios Explained For PBKS, RR, KKR And DC For Final Spot

However, if Royals lose to Mumbai Indians then things will become complexed for the Riyan Parag-led side. If PBKS beat LSG, that moves them to 15 points, If KKR beat DC, they will also reach 15 points. The fourth spot race would come down to NRR and it will simply put the likes of Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in the ascendency, given RR's defeat to MI.