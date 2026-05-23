IPL 2026 Playoffs: Qualification Scenarios Explained For PBKS, RR, KKR And DC For Final Spot

RCB have grabbed the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table despite losing to SRH
The final spot for the playoffs is a four-horse race
PBKS, DC, KKR and RR are in a battle to take the fourth spot in the IPL 2026 standings
The race for the final spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs is now down to four teams after Royal Challengers Bengaluru grabbed the top spot despite their defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.
RCB topped the IPL 2026 points table via a healthy net run rate and now face Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium.
SRH could not achieve the massive margin to break in the top two, and had to settle for the third spot in the points table and will now play the Eliminator on May 27 in Mullanpur.
With RCB, GT and SRH already guaranteed of the playoff spots, the fourth and final spot is still up for grabs and is a four-way battle between Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.
RR Favourites For Playoff Spot
Rajasthan Royals are currently sitting on 14 points with a NRR of +0.083 and are favourites to land the fourth spot. The Riyan Parag-led side have a simple equation - beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday and qualify for the playoffs despite other results. A win over MI takes them to 16 points, a tally that no other side can reach.
However, if Royals lose to Mumbai Indians then things will become complexed for the Riyan Parag-led side. If PBKS beat LSG, that moves them to 15 points, If KKR beat DC, they will also reach 15 points. The fourth spot race would come down to NRR and it will simply put the likes of Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in the ascendency, given RR's defeat to MI.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|RCB (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.783
|18
|2
|GT(Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.695
|18
|3
|SRH (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.524
|18
|4
|RR
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|PBKS
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|KKR
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|7
|CSK (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|DC
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|MI (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.51
|8
|10
|LSG (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
PBKS Need Victory Against LSG
Punjab Kings' dismal form has seen them lose six games on the trot, a stark contrast to their sensational start to the IPL 2026 season. Last year's runners-up head to the game against Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win situation. A win would not guarantee them the final playoff spot as they must hope MI beat RR on Sunday. If Royals win and make it to 16 points, then it's curtains for Shreyas Iyer-led side.
If PBKS beat LSG and RR lose, Punjab then must hope that DC do them a favour and beat KKR. Another advantage for PBKS is their strong NRR, which could come into play if the teams finish level on points.
KKR vs DC - Crunch Game
Kolkata Knight Riders are on 13 points and take on Delhi Capitals who will have to depend on results elsewhere to qualify for the playoffs. KKR's victory over DC takes them to 15 points and keeps their hopes alive, however a defeat would end their hopes altogether.
Ajinkya Rahane-led side must also hope that RR lose to MI and LSG beat PBKS as Punjab Kings' victory could see them reach 15 points and would bring NNR into equation. KKR's NRR is +0.011 which is not good as compared to PBKS'.
As for DC, they have a poor NRR (-0.871) and must beat KKR and hope both RR and PBKS lose. Even then, DC must beat KKR by a huge margin to boost their NRR and push them towards the playoff spot.